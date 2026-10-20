Top Vietnamese leader highlights new horizon for Vietnam–Denmark cooperation

Copenhagen (VNA) – Vietnam and Denmark have built deep mutual trust, paving the way for a new horizon of cooperation, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam stressed while delivering a policy speech at the University of Copenhagen on October 19 afternoon (local time) as part of his state visit to the European country.



Speaker of the Danish Parliament Henrik Frandsen, senior Vietnamese and Danish officials, and numerous professors, lecturers, scientists, students and friends of Vietnam attended the event.



A story of friendship nurtured over the years



In the speech, entitled “From Fairy Tales to a Horizon of Vietnam–Denmark Cooperation in A New Era," General Secretary and President Lam said the nearly 9,000 kilometres between Hanoi and Copenhagen have never been a barrier, as the two nations have always held one another in high regard and shared genuine affection.



Today’s meeting with Danish professors, students and friends carries special significance: it is an opportunity to transform the foundation of special friendship into a new model of cooperation for a new era.



Vietnam attaches particular importance to Denmark's lessons in social trust, a transparent and accountable public administration, and stable policies. Recognising numerous similarities and complementary strengths, Vietnam regards Denmark as a trusted partner with a strong sense of commitment and genuine friendship to share experience, learn, and create new value for the journey ahead.



In 1971, when Vietnam was still at war and suffering widespread devastation, Denmark was among the first countries in Western Europe to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam. This invaluable solidarity at a time of great hardship bears witness to the proverb “A friend in need is a friend indeed.”



Vietnam has always deeply appreciated and remains sincerely grateful for the support extended by the Danish people, both in the struggle for national independence and in the national reconstruction process, the leader emphasised.



From these initial connections, bilateral relations have gradually expanded. Today, more than 150 Danish companies are operating in Vietnam, undertaking numerous pioneering and large-scale projects. Over the 55 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, bilateral cooperation has evolved from one-way assistance into multifaceted, mutually beneficial partnerships in trade, investment, education, healthcare and people-to-people exchanges. It is now continuing to expand into energy, climate and technology.



Looking back on 55 years of friendship, the leader pointed out two important lessons. First, the relationship has been tested through the ups and downs of history, creating a foundation of deep trust - a solid bedrock for a new chapter of development.



Second, the substance of cooperation must evolve flexibly with the times. Building on the Comprehensive Partnership established in 2013 and the Green Strategic Partnership launched in 2023, the two countries need a new model of cooperation that is “more comprehensive and strategic.” It brings together Denmark’s strengths in science, technology and green transition, and Vietnam’s political determination and potential for rapid and sustainable development.



The top Vietnamese leader noted that Vietnam and Denmark share a fundamental common ground: a spirit of self-reliance and resilience; respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity; a commitment to upholding international law and multilateralism, and always keeping the doors wide open to dialogue and cooperation.



Describing Denmark as a trusted friend and important partner, he proposed upgrading the Green Strategic Partnership to a framework of more comprehensive and strategic relations.



This is an inevitable step towards making bilateral cooperation an exemplary model between a Southeast Asian country and a Nordic partner, enabling each country to serve as a gateway and strategic bridge for the other in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the European Union (EU), he said.



The two countries should renew approach to economic cooperation, shifting from assistance to co-creation to generate new value for both countries, General Secretary and President Lam said.



He stressed that Vietnam and Denmark are not only complementary in terms of markets, resources and technology, but also share common interests in building secure supply chains and maintaining free trade, he stressed, adding that they should also become each other’s priority partner in science and technology, green transition, just energy transition and climate change response.



Vietnam is pursuing rapid growth but will never sacrifice the environment or accept technological backwardness in the process. Science and technology, green transition and energy transition must therefore become breakthrough areas that serve as defining symbols of bilateral relations, he noted.



As a global pioneer in the green transition and wind energy, Denmark has valuable experience in spatial planning and the marine economy. Vietnam, meanwhile, boasts a coastline of more than 3,200 kilometres and some of the region’s greatest offshore wind power potential. Combining these strengths will not only create a new industry and a model for renewable energy cooperation that contributes to global efforts to address climate change, but also lay the groundwork for Denmark to become a partner of ASEAN in planning the ASEAN Power Grid, the Vietnamese leader said.



People-to-people connections, education and training, and stronger exchanges between the two countries’ people should form the long-term foundation of bilateral relation, he said.



Vietnam has a strong demand for highly qualified human resources, while Denmark boasts an outstanding scientific and educational foundation, exemplified by the University of Copenhagen. To attract and develop talent, Vietnam is working to create a research environment that values quality, integrity and contributions, while expanding international cooperation opportunities for young scientists. The two countries should establish joint research groups, co-supervise doctoral candidates and share infrastructure to nurture a generation of intellectuals committed to long-term collaboration. In particular, Vietnam proposes the University of Copenhagen consider opening a campus in Vietnam and pledges to provide the most favourable possible conditions in terms of taxation and land to serve both Vietnamese students and those from across Southeast Asia.



The Vietnamese community in Denmark, particularly experts, scientists, entrepreneurs and students, serves as an important bridge for promoting cooperation opportunities and strengthening ties between the younger generations of both countries, he added.



He called on the two countries to work together to contribute to peace, cooperation and development and address regional and global challenges. As active and responsible members of the international community, he said, Vietnam and Denmark share a belief in multilateralism, international law and settling disputes through dialogue.



At the University of Copenhagen, General Secretary and President Lam recalled Niels Bohr, the scientist who linked his great discoveries with a sense of responsibility for peace. He said in Bohr’s open letter to the United Nations in 1950, the scientist called for a more open world in which cooperation and understanding could help prevent the dangers arising from technological progress itself. His message of responsibility for peace remains particularly relevant today, as humanity confronts the rapid development of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies. The Vietnamese leader said countries need to strengthen dialogue on responsibility, safety and the interests of communities, and Vietnam hopes to work with Denmark to make a practical contribution to this effort.



He stressed that the two countries should continue close coordination at the UN and other multilateral forums, while promoting substantive ASEAN-Denmark and ASEAN-EU relations. As maritime nations, Vietnam hopes Denmark will support efforts to ensure security, safety and freedom of navigation in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). By upholding these shared values, Vietnam-Denmark relations can go beyond the bilateral framework and contribute positively to a world of peace, equality and sustainable development.

Delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)



Building trust and opening new cooperation horizons



General Secretary and President Lam stressed that looking back over the past 55 years, from standing together through difficult times, Vietnam and Denmark have built deep mutual trust, paving the way for a new horizon of cooperation. Amid global upheavals and challenges, it is solidarity, knowledge sharing and standing shoulder to shoulder that will enable the two nations to turn every challenge into an opportunity.



He affirmed that in this journey, the students today are the pioneers who will write even brighter new chapters.



Green transition and Vietnam’s new growth model



During a question-and-answer session following his speech, the Vietnamese leader described green transition not merely as an environmental commitment or passing trend, but as a driver of future growth and a core component of Vietnam’s new development model, which is linked to the country’s goal of achieving average double-digit growth in the coming period.



Green transition would help shift the economy from extensive growth based on natural resources and labour to intensive growth driven by productivity and clean technology. It would also open opportunities for new industries, including renewable energy, energy storage technology, the circular economy, green materials and low-emission agriculture.



He said cooperation with international universities could focus on policy research and energy-transition modelling, next-generation renewable energy, sustainable agriculture and high-quality human resource training.



Responding to a question about the Vietnamese Government’s initiatives to sustain economic growth and avoid the middle-income trap, particularly by moving from a production-oriented to a consumption-oriented economy, he outlined three shifts: from cheap labour to productivity and innovation; from extensive growth to green, digital and inclusive development; and from heavy reliance on exports to a better balance between exports and domestic consumption.



Vietnam needed to rebalance its growth drivers by moving towards science- and technology-led innovation, reforming institutions to create greater development opportunities, and investing in human resources, he said.



Education and training remained a top national priority, with efforts focused on improving quality and aligning curricula with labour market demand, particularly in strategic technology sectors, he said, adding that Vietnam will also develop digital skills through reskilling and lifelong learning, attract and retain domestic and overseas talent through competitive incentives and a favourable working environment, and promote a green, inclusive and resilient economy through renewable energy and the circular economy./.





