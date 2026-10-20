☀️ Morning digest on October 20

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Vietnam and Denmark have built deep mutual trust, paving the way for a new horizon of cooperation, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam stressed while delivering a policy speech at the University of Copenhagen on October 19 afternoon (local time) as part of his state visit to the European country.



Speaker of the Danish Parliament Henrik Frandsen, senior Vietnamese and Danish officials, and numerous professors, lecturers, scientists, students and friends of Vietnam attended the event. Read full story

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (second from right) and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly meet with King Frederik X and Queen Mary. (Photo: VNA)

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with Speaker of the Danish Parliament Henrik Frandsen in Copenhagen on October 19 afternoon (local time), as part of his ongoing state visit to the European country.



Speaker Frandsen warmly welcomed General Secretary and President Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation on their first state visit to Denmark. Read full story



- King Frederik X of Denmark on October 19 morning (local time) presented General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam with the Order of the Elephant, the European country’s highest-ranked honour awarded to members of the Royal Family and foreign heads of state.



The presentation took place during the top Vietnamese leader’s state visit to Denmark. Read full story



- Vietnam attaches importance to and wants to further deepen its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Denmark, one of its key partners in Northern Europe and Europe as a whole, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam told King Frederik X on October 19.



General Secretary and President Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly met with King Frederik X and Queen Mary in Copenhagen, as part of their state visit to the European country. Read full story



- National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man met with Prime Minister of Liechtenstein Brigitte Haas at the National Assembly House in Hanoi on October 19, during the latter’s official visit to Vietnam.



NA President Man warmly welcomed PM Haas to Vietnam, stressing the significance of the visit and expressing his belief that it would mark an important milestone and open a new chapter in bilateral cooperation since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 2008. Read full story



- Politburo member, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, and Politburo member, National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man met with female deputies of the 16th NA and female department-level officials of the NA Office in Hanoi on October 19 to mark the 96th founding anniversary of the Vietnam Women’s Union and Vietnam Women’s Day (October 20).



Also attending the meeting were Politburo members: Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc, and Standing Vice President of the NA Do Van Chien; along with Secretaries of the Party Central Committee: Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra; and Member of the Party Central Committee and NA Vice President Nguyen Thi Thanh, who chairs the Women Deputies Group of the 16th NA. Read full story



- Liechtenstein Prime Minister Brigitte Haas left Hanoi on the evening of October 19, concluding her official visit to Vietnam from October 17-19 at the invitation of her Vietnamese counterpart Le Minh Hung.



While in Hanoi, PM Haas paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum, and laid a wreath at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs on Bac Son street. Read full story



- Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung met with Swiss President Guy Parmelin, who is also Head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research, in Hanoi on October 18 to discuss measures to bring the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) into force at an early date, boost trade and investment, and expand cooperation into new areas.



The meeting took place during President Parmelin’s official visit to Vietnam on October 17–18, as the two countries are celebrating the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations (October 11, 1971–2026)./. Read full story