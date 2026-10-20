Vietnamese, Danish FMs discuss ways to deepen bilateral ties

Copenhagen (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and his Danish counterpart Lars Løkke Rasmussen have agreed to accelerate the implementation of high-level agreements and translate the outcomes of the ongoing trip to Denmark by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam into concrete cooperation projects.

During their meeting in Copenhagen on October 19, Trung spoke highly of Denmark’s active and constructive role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2025–2026, particularly its efforts to promote dialogue and peacefully solve international issues.

Highlighting the significance of the visit as the two countries mark the 55th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations, Trung affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to its friendship and cooperation with Denmark.

He showed his belief that the new bilateral framework will create fresh momentum and expand cooperation by combining Denmark’s strengths in technology, innovation and sustainable development with Vietnam’s potential and development needs.

Trung proposed the two foreign ministries strengthen their coordination role, promote the effective implementation of high-level agreements, and work to deliver tangible progress in strategic cooperation areas, particularly in green transition, renewable energy, science and technology, and logistics infrastructure.

Sharing Trung’s assessment of the prospects for bilateral ties, Rasmussen welcomed the positive development in relations between the two countries, particularly their plans to soon elevate ties to a new framework. He voiced confidence that, building on 55 years of diplomatic relations, Vietnam-Denmark ties would continue to deepen in the coming decades.

He praised Vietnam’s development achievements in recent decades and acknowledged positive results in bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation, noting that more than 150 Danish businesses operating in Vietnam have generated over 20,000 jobs.

As the third-largest EU investor in Vietnam, Denmark seeks to further tap the complementary strengths of the two economies through large-scale projects in wind power, food technology, green energy and seaports, he said.

He agreed with Trung’s proposals and said the two countries’ Intergovernmental Committee will meet in October 2026 to review and push ahead with the implementation of agreements and cooperation orientations agreed upon by their senior leaders.

Discussing international and regional issues, the ministers underscored the importance of upholding multilateralism and international law, strengthening dialogue and cooperation, and peacefully settling disputes. They agreed to enhance exchanges and coordination at the UN and other multilateral forums, contributing to maintaining peace, stability and sustainable development.

Trung affirmed Vietnam’s readiness to serve as a bridge to promote cooperation between Denmark and ASEAN, helping strengthen connectivity between the two regions.

Rasmussen also accepted Trung’s invitation to visit Vietnam at an early date to advance the outcomes of the visit and further deepen bilateral ties./.

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