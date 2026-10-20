Politics

Vietnam looks to China’s experience in preparation for APEC 2027

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan congratulated China's Ministry of Finance on successfully organising a series of meetings under the APEC Finance Ministers’ Process (FMP) 2026, which, he said, has contributed significantly to regional economic and financial cooperation and the success of APEC 2026.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan (second, left) at the working session (Photo: MInistry of Finance)
Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan (second, left) at the working session (Photo: MInistry of Finance)

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan held a working session with his Chinese counterpart Lan Fo’an in Hong Kong (China) on October 20, seeking to strengthen financial cooperation and draw on China's experience as Vietnam prepares to host APEC 2027.

​The meeting took place ahead of the 2026 APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting (FMM), according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Finance.

​Tuan congratulated China's Ministry of Finance on successfully organising a series of meetings under the APEC Finance Ministers’ Process (FMP) 2026, which, he said, has contributed significantly to regional economic and financial cooperation and the success of APEC 2026.

The Vietnamese minister mentioned that, as the next APEC host, Vietnam will suggest key themes at the plenary session when discussing the priorities for the FMP in 2027. He explained that these priorities were thoughtfully crafted by the Ministry of Finance to align with the Incheon Action Plan, maintaining continuity and consistency with APEC’s overall agenda.

​Tuan expressed his hope that China's Ministry of Finance would continue to support Vietnam, maintain close coordination and share practical experience to help the country successfully fulfil its hosting responsibilities.

For his part, Lan commended Vietnam's proactive and systematic preparations for APEC 2027, affirming China's support for the proposed priorities and its readiness to share experience to ensure continuity and effectiveness in APEC cooperation.

The two ministers also exchanged views on financial cooperation issues of mutual interest./.

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