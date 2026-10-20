Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 20

The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 20

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- The Vietnam–Belgium partnership is entering a new phase of strategic significance, with considerable untapped potential for cooperation in renewable energy, green technology, logistics, agriculture, innovation and multilateral diplomacy, Belgian Ambassador to Vietnam Pieter Leenknegt has said.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the official visit to Belgium by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, the ambassador highlighted the significance of the visit and outlined prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation. Read full story

- The October 17-19 official visit to Vietnam by Prime Minister of Liechtenstein Brigitte Haas, at the invitation of her Vietnamese counterpart Le Minh Hung, was a success on every front, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang told the press.

Hang said Liechtenstein is small in population and territory but has a strong economy and advanced financial, scientific and technological sectors. Haas is the first Liechtenstein PM to visit Vietnam since the two established diplomatic ties in 2008. The trip has broken new ground after 18 years, building political trust and supporting the rollout of shared bilateral and multilateral agreements. It also reinforced Vietnam’s role as a gateway to ASEAN and Liechtenstein’s links to the European Free Trade Association (EFTA). Read full story

- Hanoi, a UNESCO Creative City with rich heritage and abundant creative talent, is positioning culture as an internal strength and a driver of economic growth.

Under a March 17, 2026 action plan from the municipal Party Committee, which follows the Politburo’s Resolution 80-NQ/TW dated January 7, 2026, on Vietnamese cultural development, the city is moving beyond preservation alone. It is now upholding heritage values while developing cultural products, spaces and markets tied to innovation and global integration. Read full story

- Developing concentrated digital technology parks is a key solution for Ho Chi Minh City and the southeastern region to accelerate the digital economy, foster innovation and improve the quality of economic growth.

These parks are not merely destinations for attracting businesses but also serve as hubs linking research and training with production, while promoting the application and commercialisation of technologies across the region. Read full story

- Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into Vietnam are reaching new highs, both in registered and disbursed capital, expanding production capacity and providing fresh momentum for economic growth.

Vietnam continued to attract strong interest from foreign investors in the first nine months of 2026, with registered FDI reaching 50.36 billion USD, up 76.4% year on year. Disbursed capital rose 12.1% to 21.07 billion USD, the highest level in five years. Read full story

- Trade between Vietnam and Singapore grew strongly in the first nine months of 2026, with two-way turnover reaching nearly 42.8 billion SGD (33.4 billion USD), up 46.8% year on year.

The growth exceeded Singapore’s overall foreign trade increase of 36.9%. Vietnam remained Singapore’s 10th-largest trading partner, with its share of Singapore’s total trade rising from 2.9% to 3.1%. Read full story

- Vietnam–EU economic ties are gaining momentum, with bilateral trade growing strongly since the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) took effect.

According to Eurostat data, the EU imported 63.9 billion EUR (71.8 billion USD) worth of goods from Vietnam in 2025, up 16% year on year. Two-way trade reached 76 billion EUR, approximately 67% higher than in 2019, before the EVFTA took effect in August 2020. Read full story

- The 6th Ocean Radar Conference in Asia-Pacific (ORCA 2026) opened at the International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) in Gia Lai province on October 20, bringing together nearly 50 professors, scientists, doctoral candidates and students from nine countries and territories.

The conference is jointly organised by the Rencontres du Vietnam, ICISE, the University of Littoral Opal Coast (ULCO) in France, and the University of Science under Vietnam National University, Hanoi. It provides a platform for researchers to share findings and strengthen international cooperation in ocean radar technology. Read full story/.

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Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VIetnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Liechtenstein PM’s Vietnam visit a success on every front: Deputy FM

The October 17-19 official visit to Vietnam by Prime Minister of Liechtenstein Brigitte Haas has broken new ground after 18 years, building political trust and supporting the rollout of shared bilateral and multilateral agreements. It also reinforced Vietnam’s role as a gateway to ASEAN and Liechtenstein’s links to the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

National Assembly deputies from Vinh Long and Lao Cai provinces discuss issues in group. (Photo: VNA)

NA deputies urge strengthening oversight of international agreements

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc said that the Government has directed the drafting of the revised law towards greater decentralisation, simpler procedures and paperwork, and wider application of science and technology to facilitate international cooperation.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil and Suriname Bui Van Nghi (second from right) meets with representatives of Suriname’s national oil company Staatsolie. (Photo: Embassy of Vietnam in Brazil)

Vietnam, Suriname promote substantive cooperation across multiple fields

Surinamese President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons spoke highly of the friendship between the two countries and expressed her desire to expand cooperation with Vietnam in agriculture, aquaculture, expert exchanges and technical training, thereby enhancing production capacity and ensuring food security.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (sixth from right, front row) visits the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen on October 19 afternoon (local time). (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader visits Niels Bohr Institute in Denmark

Joachim Mathiesen, head of the institute, briefed the Vietnamese guests on its history and research activities. He said that as a leading physics research centre at the University of Copenhagen, the institute is renowned for its foundational contributions to atomic physics and quantum mechanics.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) and Liechtenstein Prime Minister Brigitte Haas (Photo: VNA)

Liechtenstein Prime Minister concludes official visit to Vietnam

The two sides also agreed to expedite the ratification of the Vietnam-EFTA Free Trade Agreement and accelerate its implementation once it enters into force, while strengthening cooperation in green transition, the circular economy, renewable energy, emissions reduction and climate change adaptation.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (second from right) and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly meet with King Frederik X and Queen Mary. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam treasures time-tested friendship, multifaceted cooperation with Denmark: Top leader

Both leaders welcomed the positive development of the bilateral relations, particularly since the establishment of the Comprehensive Partnership in 2013 and the Green Strategic Partnership in 2023. Economic, trade and investment cooperation has continued to expand, with Danish companies such as LEGO, Pandora and Carlsberg operating and expanding their business in Vietnam, contributing to socio-economic development, job creation, technology transfer and sustainable green growth.

Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung (L) meets with Swiss President Guy Parmelin. (Photo: Ministry of Industry and Trade)

Vietnam–EFTA Free Trade Agreement targeted for implementation in 2027

Switzerland is Vietnam’s largest trading partner within the EFTA. Swiss statistics showed that bilateral trade reached approximately 3.5 billion USD in 2025, up nearly 26%. According to Vietnam's Department of Customs, two-way trade totalled 806.2 million USD in the first nine months of 2026. As of September 30, Switzerland had 247 valid investment projects in Vietnam, with total registered capital of around 2.5 billion USD, ranking 20th among 154 countries and territories investing in the Southeast Asian country.

King Frederik X (L) presents the Order of the Elephant to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (second from left). (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader receives Denmark’s highest-ranked honour

General Secretary and President Lam said he wishes to dedicate this great honour to the Vietnamese people, generations of Vietnamese and Danish people who laid the foundations for and have nurtured the two countries’ friendship over the past 55 years, and those in both countries who are carrying this legacy forward and ushering bilateral relations into a new chapter of development.