☕ Afternoon briefing on October 20

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- The Vietnam–Belgium partnership is entering a new phase of strategic significance, with considerable untapped potential for cooperation in renewable energy, green technology, logistics, agriculture, innovation and multilateral diplomacy, Belgian Ambassador to Vietnam Pieter Leenknegt has said.



In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the official visit to Belgium by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, the ambassador highlighted the significance of the visit and outlined prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation. Read full story



- The October 17-19 official visit to Vietnam by Prime Minister of Liechtenstein Brigitte Haas, at the invitation of her Vietnamese counterpart Le Minh Hung, was a success on every front, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang told the press.



Hang said Liechtenstein is small in population and territory but has a strong economy and advanced financial, scientific and technological sectors. Haas is the first Liechtenstein PM to visit Vietnam since the two established diplomatic ties in 2008. The trip has broken new ground after 18 years, building political trust and supporting the rollout of shared bilateral and multilateral agreements. It also reinforced Vietnam’s role as a gateway to ASEAN and Liechtenstein’s links to the European Free Trade Association (EFTA). Read full story



- Hanoi, a UNESCO Creative City with rich heritage and abundant creative talent, is positioning culture as an internal strength and a driver of economic growth.



Under a March 17, 2026 action plan from the municipal Party Committee, which follows the Politburo’s Resolution 80-NQ/TW dated January 7, 2026, on Vietnamese cultural development, the city is moving beyond preservation alone. It is now upholding heritage values while developing cultural products, spaces and markets tied to innovation and global integration. Read full story



- Developing concentrated digital technology parks is a key solution for Ho Chi Minh City and the southeastern region to accelerate the digital economy, foster innovation and improve the quality of economic growth.



These parks are not merely destinations for attracting businesses but also serve as hubs linking research and training with production, while promoting the application and commercialisation of technologies across the region. Read full story



- Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into Vietnam are reaching new highs, both in registered and disbursed capital, expanding production capacity and providing fresh momentum for economic growth.



Vietnam continued to attract strong interest from foreign investors in the first nine months of 2026, with registered FDI reaching 50.36 billion USD, up 76.4% year on year. Disbursed capital rose 12.1% to 21.07 billion USD, the highest level in five years. Read full story



- Trade between Vietnam and Singapore grew strongly in the first nine months of 2026, with two-way turnover reaching nearly 42.8 billion SGD (33.4 billion USD), up 46.8% year on year.



The growth exceeded Singapore’s overall foreign trade increase of 36.9%. Vietnam remained Singapore’s 10th-largest trading partner, with its share of Singapore’s total trade rising from 2.9% to 3.1%. Read full story



- Vietnam–EU economic ties are gaining momentum, with bilateral trade growing strongly since the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) took effect.



According to Eurostat data, the EU imported 63.9 billion EUR (71.8 billion USD) worth of goods from Vietnam in 2025, up 16% year on year. Two-way trade reached 76 billion EUR, approximately 67% higher than in 2019, before the EVFTA took effect in August 2020. Read full story



- The 6th Ocean Radar Conference in Asia-Pacific (ORCA 2026) opened at the International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) in Gia Lai province on October 20, bringing together nearly 50 professors, scientists, doctoral candidates and students from nine countries and territories.



The conference is jointly organised by the Rencontres du Vietnam, ICISE, the University of Littoral Opal Coast (ULCO) in France, and the University of Science under Vietnam National University, Hanoi. It provides a platform for researchers to share findings and strengthen international cooperation in ocean radar technology. Read full story/.

VNA