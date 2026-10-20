Concentrated digital technology parks to drive growth

Hanoi (VNA) – Developing concentrated digital technology parks is a key solution for Ho Chi Minh City and the southeastern region to accelerate the digital economy, foster innovation and improve the quality of economic growth.



These parks are not merely destinations for attracting businesses but also serve as hubs linking research and training with production, while promoting the application and commercialisation of technologies across the region.



As the nucleus of the southeastern region, Ho Chi Minh City is well positioned to lead the transition towards a growth model driven by science, technology and innovation. The city has approved a plan to develop 17 new concentrated digital technology parks covering a total area of 750-1,000 hectares. The initiative aims to attract major technology enterprises, stimulate the development of the digital technology ecosystem and contribute significantly to the city's and the region's economic growth targets by 2030. According to the municipal Department of Science and Technology, Ho Chi Minh City attracts more than 56% of total investment capital in technology companies and is home to nearly 50% of the country's innovative start-ups and 40% of its incubation facilities. The city also accounts for 44% of total investment capital and 60% of investment deals nationwide. These advantages provide a solid foundation for expanding the technology ecosystem and promoting research, development and the commercialisation of new products and services.



The operations of Quang Trung Software City (QTSC), Vietnam's first concentrated information technology park, demonstrate the effectiveness of specialised technology zones. QTSC has attracted more than 110 businesses operating in software, digital content and information technology services. They have developed and supplied over 650 technology products, services and solutions to markets in more than 20 countries and territories, mainly the US, Japan and Europe.



Meanwhile, the Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) is one of Vietnam's leading technology centres and the most successful of the country's three national hi-tech parks. It also hosts the Vietnam Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the second of its kind in Southeast Asia. The centre promotes innovation and economic development through research into and the application of cutting-edge technologies, including semiconductors, biotechnology, new materials, drones, artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT).



These models provide a foundation for developing more digital technology parks. However, the city is advised to address shortcomings in institutions, support mechanisms and infrastructure. The legal framework has yet to fully meet practical requirements, particularly in emerging fields such as AI, big data, semiconductors and cloud computing. Mechanisms for commercialising research results, developing science and technology enterprises, attracting highly skilled workers and securing financial resources also need improvement. Meanwhile, inadequate and fragmented technology infrastructure has limited the city's ability to attract major technology corporations.



To make these parks a driving force for regional growth, Ho Chi Minh City needs to improve operational quality and strengthen linkages, rather than focusing solely on attracting businesses. Investment in synchronised infrastructure must go hand in hand with high-quality workforce training and support services.



Planning should align with the development orientations of both the city and neighbouring localities, while strengthening connections among technology parks, educational institutions, research organisations, manufacturers and service providers. Such integration will facilitate technology transfer and application, creating an innovation network that supports sustainable growth throughout the southeastern region./.

VNA