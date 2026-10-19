VNeID offers 77 features, supports multiple groups of online public services

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Electronic Identification Platform (VNeID) application has developed more than 77 features, recorded over 500 million visits and provided 19 groups of online public services, alongside utilities in healthcare, transport and justice, the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order (C06) under the Ministry of Public Security has announced.



By September 30, around 768,000 data lookups had been conducted via VNeID to determine eligibility for policy benefits. More than 14,700 residence-related applications and some passport applications had also been exempted from fees, saving the public approximately 232.6 million VND (about 9,000 USD). Twenty-five localities have introduced zero fees for certain online public services, a measure expected to save residents and businesses around 37 billion VND annually.



These direct benefits have encouraged greater public participation in providing data and giving feedback to state agencies. VNeID has recorded 23.3 million submissions of payment account information, more than 334,000 submissions of driving licence information, over 103,000 birth certificate records and more than 70,000 land-use rights certificate records, among other data.



VNeID is used by around three to six million people daily, while approximately 19.1 million social security and payment account details have been integrated into the platform. Some 87% of citizens have bank accounts, a C06 representative said.



Authorities have issued 86.4 million electronic identification accounts to Vietnamese citizens, 109,000 to foreign nationals and 950,000 to organisations. In addition to providing digital tools, they have equipped the public with digital skills through the Digital Literacy for All platform, which offers 170 courses and has attracted more than 3.6 million participants.



As a result, public participation in the digital environment has increased, with around 49.7% of administrative procedure applications and public services now handled online, approximately five times the previous rate. Vietnam’s e-government development ranking has also risen by 15 places to 71st among 193 countries compared with the period before the implementation of Project 06.



According to C06, more than 20.6 million citizen submissions were made on the draft amendments to the Constitution, nearly 3.3 million people contributed feedback on the draft documents for the 14th National Party Congress, and two million comments were submitted on the Criminal Code, Criminal Procedure Code, Law on Real Estate Business and Land Law.



In recent years, the Ministry of Public Security has proactively coordinated with the banking and telecommunications sectors on biometric verification and data sharing. As a result, approximately 268.7 million banking records and nearly 149 million mobile subscriber records have been transferred to the National Population Database for standardisation. These measures have helped curb identity fraud, junk SIM cards and the misuse of information registered under other people’s names for unlawful activities.



At the 2026 Vietnam Digital Awards (VDA), C06 was recognised for the VneID platform. Its director Major General Vu Van Tan was also honoured in the category of Outstanding Digital Transformation Leader./.

VNA