Society

Awards ceremony convened for sixth Party ideology writing contest

Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and central mass organisations and President of the VFF Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai presented 12 first A prizes to individual authors and author groups.

Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (eighth from left), and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and central mass organisations and President of the VFF Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai (seventh from left) present A prizes to individual authors and author groups. (Photo: VNA)
Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (eighth from left), and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and central mass organisations and President of the VFF Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai (seventh from left) present A prizes to individual authors and author groups. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The sixth national contest on political writing to protect the Party’s ideological foundation convened its awards ceremony in Hanoi on October 18, broadcast live on Vietnam Television's VTV1 channel.

Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and central mass organisations and President of the VFF Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai presented 12 A prizes to individual authors and author groups.

Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission; Trinh Van Quyet, Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Publicity; Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc; and Gen. Nguyen Trong Nghia, Director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army, awarded 22 B prizes.

Party and State leaders handed out 39 C prizes.

Certificates of merit were also awarded to 16 outstanding units, alongside 74 consolation prizes and 18 prizes for promising entries.

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Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Publicity Trinh Van Quyet (centre) and Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Publicity and General Director of the Vietnam News Agency Vu Viet Trang (first, right) pose with winners of the C prize. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam News Agency took home one C prize and one consolation prize.

Doan Minh Huan, Politburo member and President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, said entries totalled 905,681, up 67.17% from 2025 and the highest on record. Their quality continued to improve, with sharper arguments, stronger combativeness and more persuasive evidence, closely tied to the country’s fast-changing realities. Entrants spanned social groups and every part of the country, as well as the overseas Vietnamese community, and even some foreign nationals.

The ceremony came in the first year of following the 14th National Party Congress’s Resolution, which sets major policy directions toward the country’s two strategic centenary goals.

On August 22, 2026, the Politburo issued Resolution 25-NQ/TW on the strategy for ideological work in the new context. The resolution stresses the central role of ideological work and names protection of the Party’s ideological foundation a core task.

On the occasion, Huan launched the seventh national contest, set for 2027./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #Vietnam Fatherland Front #Party’s ideological foundation #Vietnam Television #Party Central Committee Vietnam
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