Vietnam ensures full institutionalisation of Party’s judicial reform policies

Hanoi (VNA) – As part of the ongoing second session of the 16th National Assembly (NA), lawmakers will hold group discussions on the morning of October 20 on the draft revised Criminal Procedure Code and a draft NA resolution on the implementation of the revised code; a draft NA resolution on piloting a mechanism for the non-conviction-based recovery and handling of crime-related assets; and the draft revised Law on International Agreements.



According to the report on the review, explanation and revision of the draft revised Criminal Procedure Code, the Supreme People’s Procuracy has reviewed the draft’s specific provisions to ensure the full institutionalisation of the Party’s policies on judicial reform, digital transformation, power control, and the protection of human and civil rights, while ensuring feasibility, implementation conditions, and accountability for each agency and person authorised to conduct legal proceedings.



It has also coordinated with the Ministry of Public Security and relevant agencies to cross-check related provisions in other draft laws submitted to the legislature for consideration and approval, as well as existing legislation, to ensure consistency and coherence.



The proposed resolutionon piloting a mechanism for the non-conviction-based recovery and handling of crime-related assets aims to establish a legal basis for effectively recovering and handling assets linked to money laundering, economic crimes, corruption and position-related offenses. It also seeks to assess the feasibility of such a mechanism under Vietnam’s practical conditions without requiring criminal conviction proceedings.



The draft resolution comprises three chapters and 22 articles.



In the afternoon, the National Assembly will convene a plenary session to hear submissions and appraisal reports on the draft Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Laws on Commerce, Competition, Foreign Trade Management and Protection of Consumer Rights; the draft Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Electricity Law; and the draft Law on Physical Training and Sports, the Law on Tourism, the Law on Libraries, the Law on Cinematography, the Law on Cultural Heritage, the Law on Advertising and the Press Law.



Lawmakers will then discuss in groups these draft laws./.

VNA