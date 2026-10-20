Sci-Tech

Asia-Pacific ocean radar conference held in Vietnam for first time

Launched in 2012, ORCA has held five previous editions in China and the Republic of Korea. The 2026 conference marks its first Vietnam edition and a further step in academic cooperation on ocean radar across the Asia-Pacific region.

Deputy Director of the Gia Lai provincial Department of Science and Technology Truong Quang Phong speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Director of the Gia Lai provincial Department of Science and Technology Truong Quang Phong speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Gia Lai (VNA) – The 6th Ocean Radar Conference in Asia-Pacific (ORCA 2026) opened at the International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) in Gia Lai province on October 20, bringing together nearly 50 professors, scientists, doctoral candidates and students from nine countries and territories.

The conference is jointly organised by the Rencontres du Vietnam, ICISE, the University of Littoral Opal Coast (ULCO) in France, and the University of Science under Vietnam National University, Hanoi. It provides a platform for researchers to share findings and strengthen international cooperation in ocean radar technology.

At the opening ceremony, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Science and Technology Truong Quang Phong highlighted the importance of ocean radar in marine research and monitoring. The technology supports environmental surveillance, maritime operations, search and rescue, oil spill detection, tsunami warnings and assessments of marine energy potential.

As the sustainable use of marine resources and environmental protection become increasingly important, modern monitoring technologies can help improve forecasting capacity and preparedness for marine-related challenges, he said.

Phong added that Gia Lai considers science and education strategic to local development and will continue supporting ICISE in connecting domestic and international scientists, promoting long-term research partnerships and inspiring young people to pursue science.

vnanet_potal-gia-lai-lan-dau-dang-cai-hoi-nghi-radar-dai-duong-khu-vuc-chau-a-thai-binh-duong-9100180.jpg
Delegates at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Launched in 2012, ORCA has held five previous editions in China and the Republic of Korea. The 2026 conference marks its first Vietnam edition and a further step in academic cooperation on ocean radar across the Asia-Pacific region.

This year’s programme features 24 scientific presentations covering radar signal transmission and reception, advanced data processing, high-frequency (HF) radar data processing and data quality assessment, and applications of HF radar in marine research.

The conference also includes the 2026 International Summer School on Oceanographic Radars in Marine Sciences (ISSOR), which provides students and early-career researchers with specialised knowledge and practical skills in advanced radar data processing, current mapping and Lagrangian analysis.

Through academic exchanges and specialised training, ORCA 2026 aims to strengthen research networks, build scientific capacity and develop young talent in ocean radar and marine sciences./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #6th Ocean Radar Conference in Asia-Pacific #ORCA 2026 #ICISE #ULCO Gia Lai
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