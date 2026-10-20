Vietnamese in Hungary stage first Great National Unity Festival

Hanoi (VNA) - The Association of Vietnamese People and the Vietnamese Women's Association in Hungary, under the auspices of the Vietnamese Embassy, co-hosted the first Great National Unity Festival in Budapest on October 18, honouring Vietnamese women on Vietnamese Women's Day (October 20) and responding to Vietnamese Culture Day (November 24).

In his speech, Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Bui Le Thai said great national unity is a valued tradition and a tremendous source of strength for Vietnam. For overseas communities, the spirit of solidarity is particularly meaningful, helping community members support one another through hardship, build a stable and strong community, integrate into the host society, and keep their cultural identity and ties to the homeland.

Thai commended both associations and other community groups for building a close-knit Vietnamese community in Hungary. He urged them to keep coordinating, play to their strengths and draw in more young people, particularly those born and raised in Hungary, to preserve the Vietnamese language and traditions and foster attachment to the homeland among younger generations.

Marking Vietnamese Women’s Day, he praised Vietnamese women in Hungary for their contributions to raising happy families, preserving the language, customs and traditions, and taking part in social, charitable and community networking activities.

He singled out Phan Thi Bich Thien, Chairwoman of the Vietnamese Women’s Association in Hungary, for holding the festival and numerous community events in recent years. He said her work has elevated women’s role, fostered solidarity and mutual support, and built a compassionate community rich in national identity.

The event also served as a showcase for Vietnamese culture, customs, cuisine and traditions, in step with Vietnamese Culture Day. It encouraged Vietnamese of all generations to hold onto their cultural identity while spreading the image of Vietnam and its people among Hungarians, adding to people-to-people exchanges and mutual understanding between the two countries.

The embassy said it hopes the festival becomes a regular gathering, helping build a united, strong community that integrates well in Hungary while keeping close ties with the homeland. It also expects the community to remain a cultural and friendship bridge, supporting the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Partnership between Vietnam and Hungary./.

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