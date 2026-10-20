Business

Tay Ninh, Vinh Long court stronger partnerships with China's Hong Kong

Tay Ninh and Vinh Long each have distinct strengths and opportunities, while Hong Kong offers international connectivity, financial capacity, logistics capabilities and professional services. Pairing them would open practical opportunities in trade, investment, food processing, infrastructure and supply chains.

Vinh Long Business Association and HKBAV sign a MoU on cooperation (Photo: VNA)
Vinh Long Business Association and HKBAV sign a MoU on cooperation (Photo: VNA)

Tay Ninh (VNA) – Authorities from Vietnam’s southern provinces of Tay Ninh and Vinh Long, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Hong Kong Business Association Vietnam (HKBAV), held a dialogue in Ho Chi Minh City on October 19, seeking to draw investment, widen markets and deepen business ties.

The two provinces used the forum to pitch their advantages, development plans and priority investment areas. Hong Kong companies scouted opportunities in agriculture, food processing, industry, logistics, renewable energy and supply chains.

Pham Dut Diem, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs, said Vietnam-Hong Kong (China) ties have flourished, with economy, trade, investment and tourism the standouts. Vietnam is now Hong Kong’s second largest trade partner in ASEAN and seventh largest globally, while Hong Kong is Vietnam’s seventh largest trade partner and fifth largest foreign investor.

He said Vietnam is pursuing rapid, sustainable growth while keeping the macroeconomy stable amid fast, complex changes in the global economy. It is targeting double-digit growth in 2026-2030, with science-technology, innovation and digital transformation as the bedrock.

Vietnam is seeking projects that bring advanced technology, modern management know-how, research and development and skilled labour, along with tighter links to domestic firms, Diem said. He urged Hong Kong companies to build stronger ties with Tay Ninh and Vinh Long in agriculture, processing, exports, logistics and financial services, and invest in industry, high technology and green, modern industrial parks. The localities must keep improving planning, infrastructure, land clearance, workforce, administrative reform and business climate to help investors roll out projects.

Xu Zhou, Acting Consul General of China in Ho Chi Minh City, said Hong Kong’s strengths lie in finance, trade, maritime transport, professional services and a broad international business network, making it a bridge between mainland China and global markets.

Tay Ninh and Vinh Long, meanwhile, have strong agricultural bases and industrial ambitions, along with a growing need to upgrade logistics and supply chain capacity. That leaves room for cooperation in agricultural processing, exports, manufacturing and infrastructure.

Xu said a growing number of Hong Kong firms have invested, launched startups and operated in southern Vietnam in warehousing, logistics, agriculture and manufacturing. The projects have created jobs, supported local growth and used Hong Kong’s connectivity networks to carry Vietnamese products to international markets.

The Consulate General stands ready to support economic, trade, cultural and people-to-people exchanges between Hong Kong and Vietnamese localities, Xu said, urging companies on both sides to play to their complementary strengths, pinpoint specific opportunities and turn discussions into projects.

Tay Ninh and Vinh Long, for their part, named wider international cooperation, quality investment attraction and better competitiveness as priorities for their new growth phase.

Dang Van Chinh, Standing Vice Chairman of the Vinh Long provincial People’s Committee, said the province aims to become a marine economy and renewable energy export hub in the Mekong Delta. It is prioritising green agriculture, deep processing, industrial park infrastructure, logistics, renewable energy and trade.

Vinh Long’s exports to Hong Kong reached 8.9 million USD in 2025, up 14% from a year earlier, and totaled 8.2 million USD in the first nine months of 2026, up 22.94%. Main products were footwear, apparel, seafood, coconut water and coconut milk.

According to Chinh, trade remains small relative to the local potential. Vinh Long wants direct links with Hong Kong importers, distributors and service providers to widen consumer markets and advance trade finance, payment services and e-commerce.

The province also seeks partners to develop raw-material zones and upgrade preservation, processing, packaging and traceability, as well as investment in logistics hubs, cold storage and distribution systems. In energy, it is looking for capital for nearshore and offshore wind power and green projects tied to technological innovation and digital transformation.

To back those goals, Vinh Long pledged an open, transparent and stable investment environment, public disclosure of planning information, project lists and land-access conditions, faster administrative reform and hands-on support for investors from site survey through project launch.

Truong Thanh Liem, Vice Chairman of the Tay Ninh provincial People’s Committee, said the local geographical location, border gate system and links to Long An International Port give it an edge in industry, logistics, border gate economy and trade with Cambodia and ASEAN.

Tay Ninh’s economy topped 14 billion USD in 2025, and its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) grew 10.3% in the first nine months of 2026. The province has attracted more than 2,100 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects from 50 countries and territories, with registered capital above 27 billion USD.

It targets annual GRDP growth of 10-10.5% through 2030, with the digital economy making up 30% of output. To realise the goal, it plans to reorganise its economic space, expand its network of industrial clusters and foster links among production, urban areas, border gates and ports.

Priority sectors include electronic components, semiconductors, precision engineering, agricultural processing, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and biotechnology, along with urban development, trade, services, logistics, ecotourism, spiritual tourism and high-tech agriculture. The province also plans to diversify energy supply, develop renewables and step up cooperation on quality workforce training.

Tay Ninh pledges to support investors from initial scouting through project rollout and operation, supply information on planning and investment sites, guide them through procedures and work to clear obstacles in line with regulations, Liem said.

HKBAV Chairman Michael Chiu Kam Kwong said Tay Ninh and Vinh Long each have distinct strengths and opportunities, while Hong Kong offers international connectivity, financial capacity, logistics capabilities and professional services. Pairing them would open practical opportunities in trade, investment, food processing, infrastructure and supply chains.

Chiu said he hopes the dialogue will help companies find suitable partners, share information and build long-term ties. HKBAV will keep acting as a bridge, helping Hong Kong and Vietnamese enterprises expand their networks and tap opportunities in global and regional markets.

Tay Ninh and Vinh Long hope that the dialogue will deepen ties with Hong Kong companies and turn their advantages in location, raw materials, industry and energy into concrete projects. The goal is to widen markets, add value to products and support greener, more sustainable growth./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Hong Kong Business Association Vietnam #Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tay Ninh Vinh Long Hong Kong
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