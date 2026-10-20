Reference exchange rate up 6 VND on October 20

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,639 VND/USD on October 20, up 4 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,921 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,357 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks saw mixed developments.



At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 25,700 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,080 VND/USD, unchaged from the October 19 session.





Meanwhile, BIDV quoted the respective rates of 25,705 VND/USD and 26,085 VND/USD, both up 5 VND./.



VNA