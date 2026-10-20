Stronger farmer-business links key to boosting Vietnam’s export value

Hanoi (VNA) – Stronger links between farmers, cooperatives and businesses, and trade promotion agencies are key to expanding overseas markets, increasing export value and supporting Vietnam’s double-digit growth target.

Close cooperation between producers and businesses helps secure stable supplies and improve market access. For Seng Cu rice in Than Uyen, Dung Long Co., Ltd. provides seeds, fertilisers and technical guidance to farmers while purchasing their harvests, ensuring stable raw material supplies for brand development and market expansion.

In Lang Son province, the Huu Lung Green Agriculture Cooperative is seeking wider distribution channels for its custard apples. However, Director Le Duc Hai said the product needs better packaging, branding, traceability and documentation to meet modern retail requirements. Effective collection, storage and distribution are also essential for perishable products.

Similar cooperation in the Tay Con Linh mountains helps maintain the quality of Shan Tuyet tea through guidance on cultivation and harvesting, ensuring reliable supplies for businesses and stable outlets for farmers.

Trade promotion must therefore go beyond fairs and product advertising to connect businesses with buyers while ensuring consistent quality, supply and delivery, particularly as export markets impose stricter requirements on traceability and environmental standards.

Coffee illustrates the potential for greater export value. Vietnam exported around 1.33 million tonnes worth 6.03 billion USD in the first eight months of 2026. The sector is seeking to increase value through processing, branding and deeper integration into global supply chains. Trade promotion in markets such as Chile and Germany also helps businesses connect with buyers and understand consumer preferences.

Vu Ba Phu, Director of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said the 2026-2030 strategy would put businesses and markets at the centre of trade promotion, prioritising tangible results over the number of activities.

The strategy focuses on sectors with competitive advantages, promising markets, stronger international business connections and more effective use of free trade agreements. The ministry is also developing a national trade promotion ecosystem and digital platforms to help businesses access market information, find partners and facilitate transactions.

A programme to help Vietnamese businesses expand internationally during 2026-2030 will support business planning, participation in regional and global value chains, overseas expansion and cross-border e-commerce.

Market diversification is another priority, with opportunities being explored in the Middle East, India, Latin America and Africa alongside established markets such as the US, Europe, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea and Southeast Asia.

Phu stressed that achieving double-digit export growth requires substantive connections with international buyers and deeper participation in global value chains. Businesses must also improve product quality, ensure stable supplies, strengthen branding and meet market-specific standards to retain customers and increase export value./.

​