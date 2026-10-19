World champions descend on Phu Quoc ahead of Symphony of the Sea season 3

Hanoi (VNA) - International Flyboard champions, elite jet-ski riders and Russia’s “Flyboard Queen” have converged on Phu Quoc as preparations intensify for season 3 of Symphony of the Sea. Set to premiere on November 10, the new edition of the “show of champions” will feature around 30 performers each night, with 14 jet skis and eight Flyboard athletes taking to the water and sky at the same time.



In mid-October, international athletes from H2O Events began arriving in Sunset Town to start rehearsals for the third season of Symphony of the Sea. Newly recruited champions are joining returning stars who made their mark in previous seasons, bringing fresh energy to the waters around Kiss Bridge nearly a month before the revamped production makes its debut.



New world-class champions join the line-up



One of the most notable newcomers to Symphony of the Sea season 3 is Ekaterina Poliakina. Winner of the 2025 Korea Flyboard Championship, a two-time champion of Moscow’s international Flyboard festival and three-time winner of the Russian national cup, Poliakina has amassed 27 national medals and brings an extensive technical repertoire to Phu Quoc.

Ekaterina Poliakina, 1st place Korean flyboard championship 2025 and a three-time Russian national cup champion, will join the Symphony of the Sea season 3 line-up in Phu Quoc.

Also joining the Flyboard team is Andrei Smirnov, winner of the 2020 Russian National Hydroflight Cup and runner-up at the 2019 Hydro Flight World Cup in Turkey. The Russian athlete once set a record by completing 42 consecutive backflips in just one minute, making him one of the most anticipated performers of the new season.



He will appear alongside the returning Anton Popov, a record-setting three-time Hydroflight World Cup champion.



On the water, German Khomiakov is among the standout names in the jet-ski line-up. The Russian rider was runner-up in the All-Russian jet-ski championship and finished third at the 2021 Russian Aquabike Cup, credentials that promise a high-speed display of technical skill.



Also joining the cast is Warit Ruangrob, Thailand’s 2015–2016 freestyle motorbike champion and 2017 Asian runner-up, alongside riders from Australia, France, the United States, Canada, Spain and other countries.



The season 3 jet-ski fleet has more than doubled from the previous edition to 14 machines, while the number of Flyboards has risen to eight. With around 30 performers appearing live each night, the expanded production creates more scope for high-speed chases across the water, shifting formations and synchronized aerial routines.

Season 3 will feature 14 jet skis, opening up more room for high-speed pursuits and formation changes across the water

One of the biggest draws will be seeing championship-winning techniques brought together within a single choreographed production. Backflips must land precisely on the beat, high-speed runs need to stay perfectly synchronized with fellow riders, and aerial sequences are woven together with lasers and fireworks.



A larger cast also raises the level of coordination required, with every movement needing to align closely within each sequence.



The “Flyboard Queen” and a star of the Republic of Korea return



Alongside the new arrivals, Kristina Isaeva and Lee Sak Yoon will return for season 3, extending the appeal of two performers who have become audience favourites.



Both athletes have helped shape the distinctive visual identity of Symphony of the Sea: towering aerial flips, illuminated flight paths and sudden, dramatic movements above the darkened sea.

Russia’s “Flyboard Queen” Kristina Isaeva returns for Symphony of the Sea season 3, known for performances reaching heights of up to 15 meters and combining extreme sport with graceful aerial movement.

Russian athlete Kristina Isaeva, widely known as the “Flyboard Queen,” has previously impressed audiences by soaring as high as 15 meters above the water. Her performances blend the precision and athleticism of an extreme sport with fluid, graceful movement.



Against the lights of the stage, Isaeva’s routines bring a sense of elegance to the show, contrasting with the relentless pace of the high-speed action unfolding across the water below.



Also returning is the Republic of Korea’s Lee Sak Yoon, winner of a UAE Flyboard competition and a top-three finisher at the 2024 Flyboard World Cup. His spins, backflips and rapid mid-air direction changes were among the standout elements of the Flyboard line-up in the first two seasons of Symphony of the Sea.

The RoK standout Lee Sak Yoon, a UAE Flyboard champion and top-three finisher at the 2024 Flyboard World Cup.

The combination of familiar stars and newly recruited champions is raising expectations for routines never before seen in Phu Quoc. Audiences can expect each athlete’s signature style to stand out within a larger ensemble, with multiple performances unfolding simultaneously across the sea and against a backdrop of fireworks.



Between now and the scheduled November 10 premiere, H2O Events athletes will continue rehearsing and fine-tuning each sequence on the waters off Sunset Town.



With new champions performing alongside stars already well known to audiences, the “show of champions” is set to deliver even more moments of suspense, followed by explosive bursts of excitement over Phu Quoc’s night-time sea./.