Culture - Sports

Vietnamese culture shines at festival in RoK

A celebration marking the seventh founding anniversary of the Vietnamese Migrant Women’s Association (VMWA) in Ansan, Gyeonggi province, the Republic of Korea, took place on October 18, featuring cultural exchanges and activities to mark Vietnamese Women’s Day (October 20).

An ao dai fashion show at the festival. (Photo: VNA)
An ao dai fashion show at the festival. (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) - A celebration marking the seventh founding anniversary of the Vietnamese Migrant Women’s Association (VMWA) in Ansan, Gyeonggi province, the Republic of Korea, took place on October 18, featuring cultural exchanges and activities to mark Vietnamese Women’s Day (October 20).

The event brought together a large number of delegates, guests, association members and the families of Vietnamese in the city.

Attendees included Minister Counsellor Nguyen Thi Thai Binh, representing the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea; Park Kyung-hye, head of Ansan city’s Foreign Residents Support Division; and VMWA Chairwoman Le Thi Hoai Thu.

The programme opened with a traditional dance performance by the Dream dance group, featuring association members.

In her remarks, Binh commended the VMWA and the Vietnamese Association in Ansan for their efforts to unite the community, preserve national cultural identity and promote exchanges with local residents.

She highlighted culture’s role as both the foundation of national identity and a bridge connecting people through mutual understanding and respect. Cultural exchange activities provide opportunities for Vietnamese people to showcase their customs, traditions, language and cultural heritage while sharing the country’s values with Korean friends.

The diplomat also acknowledged the Ansan authorities’ support for cultural exchanges and community integration, affirming that the Vietnamese Embassy would continue working with Vietnamese associations, local authorities and Korean partners to promote cultural, artistic and language activities and introduce Vietnamese culture to the wider public, contributing to stronger social foundations for the Vietnam–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Representing the local authorities, Park reaffirmed her support for the Vietnamese community.

The programme continued with a range of art performances and cultural activities. Children of association members presented lively modern dances, while a fashion show featuring Vietnamese ao dai (traditional long dress) worn by the women themselves was among the highlights.

The event offered a warm gathering for the Vietnamese community in Ansan to celebrate Vietnamese Women’s Day, promote the country’s cultural heritage and strengthen ties between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Vietnam #RoK #Vietnamese culture Korea (RoK)
Follow VietnamPlus

Culture guiding the way

Related News

Visitors explore the Vietnamese booth. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam showcases cultural identity at RoK festival

The Vietnamese booth, presented by the Vietnamese Women’s Association in the RoK, attracted visitors with traditional items such as ao dai, conical hats, handicrafts and models showcasing Vietnamese folk culture, offering insights into the country’s heritage and people.

See more

Vietnam harnesses culture as growth driver

Vietnam harnesses culture as growth driver

Under a March 17, 2026 action plan from the municipal Party Committee, which follows the Politburo’s Resolution 80-NQ/TW dated January 7, 2026, on Vietnamese cultural development, the city is moving beyond preservation alone. It is now upholding heritage values while developing cultural products, spaces and markets tied to innovation and global integration.

The Ao dai parade passes through Bankstown Plaza and Bankstown Station before returning to the Bryan Brown Theatre. (Photo: VNA)

Sydney hosts first Vietnamese Ao dai street parade

Colourful traditional Vietnamese Ao dai (traditional long dresses) brought a festive touch to the streets of Bankstown, Sydney, on October 17, as more than 20 Vietnamese people from different generations took part in an Ao dai street parade held as part of the Viet Soul 3 Festival.

The Hangart regularly hosts 16 handicraft workshops, allowing visitors to experience a wide range of cultural activities. (Photo: VNA)

Creative space brings 12 traditional Vietnamese craft villages to life

Visitors can take part in activities associated with traditional Vietnamese life, such as making essential oils, herbal extracts, herbal soaps and traditional cakes. Each workshop is designed around hands-on experiences, enabling visitors not only to observe but also to create their own handicrafts with a personal touch.

The grand Xoe dance performance with the participation of 2,026 people. (Photo: VNA)

Muong Lo Festival 2026 opens with grand Xoe dance performance

Chairman of the Lao Cai provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Tuan Anh said the province regards culture as the spiritual foundation, an endogenous resource and a driving force for sustainable development, with people at the centre of cultural creation, preservation and enjoyment.

Local residents enjoy bathing in flooded fields during the flood season in the Cong Bung Ren area, Vinh Loi hamlet, Phu Huu commune, An Giang province (Photo: VNA)

An Giang’s flood season bathing offers unique tourism experience

Although the flood season lasts only a few months, bathing in flooded fields offers more than seasonal recreation. For residents of An Giang’s border headwaters, it is a way to strengthen community bonds, preserve childhood memories and share the distinctive riverine culture of the Mekong Delta with visitors.

Delegates at the award ceremony (Photo: VNA)

VNA, Hanoi press agency named outstanding at capital press awards

A group of authors from the Hanoi Press and Radio - Television Agency won the special prize, while A prizes went to Tien Phong newspaper, Quoc Phong Thu Do (Capital Defence) newspaper and the Hanoi Press and Radio-Television Agency. VNA reporters took one B prize and three C prizes.

Vietnam’s Trade Counsellor in Algeria and Tunisia Hoang Duc Nhuan (L) introduces some Vietnamese products on the sidelines of an African trade and investment forum. (Photo: VNA)

Tunisia values Vietnam’s competitive products: Trade Counsellor

According to Vietnam Customs, bilateral trade reached 59.43 million USD in the first nine months of 2026, up 9.7% year-on-year. Vietnam’s exports totalled 45.47 million USD, an increase of 10.2%, while imports from Tunisia stood at 13.96 million USD, up 8.3%.

“Steel Land” tells a moving story of sacrifice and courage among soldiers and residents of Cu Chi during Vietnam's struggles for independence and reunification. (Photo: VNA)

Play brings Vietnamese history, culture to international audiences

Set against the life of Heoric Vietnamese Mother Nguyen Thi Ranh, who lost eight children and two grandchildren during the resistance wars against the French colonialism and US imperialism, “Steel Land” tells a moving story of sacrifice and courage among soldiers and residents of Cu Chi during the country’s struggles for independence and reunification.

A performance of Xuan Pha dance in Thanh Hoa province. The traditional dance was recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2016. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM orders nationwide push for first Vietnamese Culture Day

November 24, 2026 marks the first Vietnamese Culture Day, meant to put the Politburo’s Resolution 80-NQ/TW on cultural development into practice. The aim is to embed culture more deeply in social life, letting every citizen create and enjoy it while helping preserve, pass on and enrich the values of Vietnamese culture, country and people.

The Po Klong Garai tower complex on Trau Hill in Do Vinh ward, Khanh Hoa province, is one of the finest examples of Cham architecture preserved to this day. (Photo: VNA)

Po Klong Garai: Cham towers preserving centuries of history

The complex comprises three main structures: the Chinh (Main) Tower, Cong (Gate)Tower and Lua (Fire) Tower. The Main Tower stands about 20.5 metres tall, featuring a square base and tiered roofs that narrow towards the top. The Fire Tower, with its distinctive boat-shaped curved roof, adds a contrasting feature to the ensemble. Columns, niches, lotus motifs and decorative patterns adorn the brick walls.