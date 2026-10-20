Vietnamese culture shines at festival in RoK

Seoul (VNA) - A celebration marking the seventh founding anniversary of the Vietnamese Migrant Women’s Association (VMWA) in Ansan, Gyeonggi province, the Republic of Korea, took place on October 18, featuring cultural exchanges and activities to mark Vietnamese Women’s Day (October 20).

The event brought together a large number of delegates, guests, association members and the families of Vietnamese in the city.

Attendees included Minister Counsellor Nguyen Thi Thai Binh, representing the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea; Park Kyung-hye, head of Ansan city’s Foreign Residents Support Division; and VMWA Chairwoman Le Thi Hoai Thu.

The programme opened with a traditional dance performance by the Dream dance group, featuring association members.

In her remarks, Binh commended the VMWA and the Vietnamese Association in Ansan for their efforts to unite the community, preserve national cultural identity and promote exchanges with local residents.

She highlighted culture’s role as both the foundation of national identity and a bridge connecting people through mutual understanding and respect. Cultural exchange activities provide opportunities for Vietnamese people to showcase their customs, traditions, language and cultural heritage while sharing the country’s values with Korean friends.

The diplomat also acknowledged the Ansan authorities’ support for cultural exchanges and community integration, affirming that the Vietnamese Embassy would continue working with Vietnamese associations, local authorities and Korean partners to promote cultural, artistic and language activities and introduce Vietnamese culture to the wider public, contributing to stronger social foundations for the Vietnam–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Representing the local authorities, Park reaffirmed her support for the Vietnamese community.

The programme continued with a range of art performances and cultural activities. Children of association members presented lively modern dances, while a fashion show featuring Vietnamese ao dai (traditional long dress) worn by the women themselves was among the highlights.

The event offered a warm gathering for the Vietnamese community in Ansan to celebrate Vietnamese Women’s Day, promote the country’s cultural heritage and strengthen ties between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea./.

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