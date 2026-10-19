Society

Vietnamese language proficiency certificates presented to candidates in Japan

The Vietnamese proficiency test for foreigners in Osaka contributes to standardising teaching, testing, and promotion of the Vietnamese language globally, while encouraging Vietnamese learning and preserving national cultural identity among the overseas Vietnamese community.

Vietnamese Consul General in Osaka Nguyen Truong Son presents a letter of commendation to the Vietnam Studies Centre. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Consul General in Osaka Nguyen Truong Son presents a letter of commendation to the Vietnam Studies Centre. (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – A ceremony was held in Osaka on October 18 to present certificates to candidates who participated in a computer-based Vietnamese language proficiency test under the 6-level Vietnamese Language Proficiency Framework for Foreigners.

These candidates sat the test, conducted in line with unified standards set by Vietnam’s Ministry of Education and Training, when it was held for the first time in Japan in Osaka on August 15.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Consul General in Osaka Nguyen Truong Son highlighted the significance of holding the computer-based Vietnamese proficiency test for foreigners in Osaka for the first time under the 6-level framework. The event contributes to standardising teaching, testing, and promotion of the Vietnamese language globally, while encouraging Vietnamese learning and preserving national cultural identity among the overseas Vietnamese community, Son added.

He noted that the exam offers Japanese friends an opportunity to gain deeper insights into Vietnam's language, culture, and people, thereby strengthening people-to-people exchanges, mutual understanding, and bilateral friendship between Vietnam and Japan. He hailed the preparation and organisation efforts by the Center for Vietnamese Studies and related partners.

At the ceremony, organisers presented certificates to successful candidates. The certificates recognise the learners' study and efforts while motivating them to further improve their Vietnamese proficiency for academic, professional, and cultural exchange purposes.

Holding the computer-based exam in Osaka carries practical significance in expanding standardised Vietnamese language assessment opportunities for learners in Japan.

For the Vietnamese community abroad, it helps preserve their mother tongue, connect generations with the homeland, and maintain national cultural identity.

For Japanese lovers of the language, the exam offers a platform to test their proficiency, boosting learning motivation and cultural access, making Vietnamese a bridge for educational, cultural, and bilateral cooperation.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Osaka presented a letter of commendation to the Centre for Vietnamese Studies for its contributions to organising the exam and promoting Vietnamese teaching and learning in Japan.

Of the 13 candidates awarded certificates, three attained C1 level, five B1, four B2 and one A2.

The event recognised candidate outcomes while demonstrating the commitment of educational institutions and the community to preserving and promoting the Vietnamese language abroad. It creates momentum to expand Vietnamese language testing in Japan, meeting the needs of overseas Vietnamese and international friends.

Amid the continuously developing Vietnam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, promoting the teaching and learning of Vietnamese contributes to enhancing mutual understanding, fostering friendship, and expanding people-to-people exchanges between the two countries./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Vietnamese language #Japan #Vietnamese proficiency #Osaka #Vietnam-Japan relations Japan Vietnam
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