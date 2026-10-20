Business

Top Vietnamese leader attends Vietnam–Denmark Business Forum

The Vietnamese leader stressed that Vietnam seeks not only investment capital but also advanced technologies, expertise, modern management practices, research and development (R&D), high-quality human resources and stronger links between foreign investors and domestic businesses. He called on Danish enterprises to contribute their experience, resources and reputation to these efforts.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, Danish King Frederik X and delegates at the Vietnam–Denmark Business Forum in Copenhagen on October 20. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, Danish King Frederik X and delegates at the Vietnam–Denmark Business Forum in Copenhagen on October 20. (Photo: VNA)

Copenhagen (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, at the Vietnam–Denmark Business Forum in Copenhagen on October 20, called on Danish businesses to expand investment in Vietnam, bringing advanced technology, innovation and green solutions to and strengthening links with local enterprises.

The forum, held during his state visit to Denmark, was attended by King Frederik X, representatives of ministries, agencies and localities, businesses of the two countries.

In his welcome remarks, King Frederik X said Denmark is among the European largest investors in Vietnam. He highlighted considerable potential for further cooperation between the two sides in energy efficiency, logistics, food, biotechnology and healthcare, noting that Danish businesses could also generate jobs and help local people develop new skills.

Describing the forum as an important milestone in bilateral relations, he expressed his hope that the two sides would identify practical solutions and new cooperation opportunities to deliver tangible benefits.

General Secretary and President Lam said Vietnam and Denmark have built strong friendship and cooperation over more than half a century, evolving from traditional development assistance into an equal and mutually beneficial partnership focused on green and sustainable development.

vnanet_speech1-1.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the Vietnam–Denmark Business Forum in Copenhagen on October 20. (Photo: VNA)

Despite global economic uncertainties, geopolitical conflicts, supply chain disruptions, energy price fluctuations and rising trade protectionism in 2026, Vietnam remains committed to maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, ensuring major economic balances, promoting growth and creating new development space, he said.

Vietnam is entering a new development phase requiring rapid yet sustainable growth driven by science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, green transition and higher productivity. To achieve its two centenary goals and pursue double-digit growth in 2026–2030, the Southeast Asian country will mobilise all economic sectors, with foreign-invested enterprises continuing to be an important component of the national economy.

The Vietnamese leader stressed that Vietnam seeks not only investment capital but also advanced technologies, expertise, modern management practices, research and development (R&D), high-quality human resources and stronger links between foreign investors and domestic businesses. He called on Danish enterprises to contribute their experience, resources and reputation to these efforts.

Affirming that investors’ success is Vietnam’s success, General Secretary and President Lam said business interests should be aligned with benefits of the country, its people and sustainable economic development. He added that Vietnam will continue improving cooperation frameworks, facilitating trade and investment, connecting business communities, promoting technology transfer and strengthening domestic firms’ participation in sustainable value chains.

He highlighted opportunities for the two nations to step up economic cooperation in sectors where Denmark has strengths and Vietnam calls for investment, including renewable energy, logistics, seaports, green shipping, science and technology, innovation, environmental technology, water management, agriculture, food, healthcare, life sciences, green manufacturing, the circular economy and carbon emission reduction.

The Vietnamese leader suggested Danish businesses view Vietnam as a long-term manufacturing base, logistics and innovation hub, dynamic regional consumer market and increasingly important link in global supply chains.

He also called on the Danish government and relevant agencies to facilitate Danish businesses’ long-term investment in Vietnam, particularly in renewable energy, infrastructure and logistics, high technology, green transition, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and high-tech agriculture.

Vietnam hopes Denmark would provide greater support for green finance, technology transfer, workforce training and business connectivity, while encouraging Danish financial institutions and investment funds to join major strategic projects in Vietnam, he said. The two countries should also step up policy dialogue, investment promotion and develop concrete cooperation projects, he added.

General Secretary and President Lam encouraged Danish enterprises to shift from “investing in Vietnam” to “investing alongside Vietnam” through stronger links with local businesses, from “producing in Vietnam” to “researching, innovating and making in Vietnam,” and from pursuing growth to embracing green and sustainable growth.

He called for stronger cooperation in clean energy, green logistics, low-carbon manufacturing, the circular economy and supply chains meeting high European and international standards.

Reaffirming Vietnam’s commitment to working closely with the business community, he said the country will continue improving its institutions and investment and business environment, streamlining administrative procedures, developing infrastructure, upgrading workforce skills, facilitating trade and investment, and promptly addressing investors’ concerns.

At the forum, General Secretary and President Lam, King Frederik X witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents covering life sciences, advanced biomedicine, digital healthcare transformation, innovation and human resource development; chemicals, fertilisers and sustainable energy; offshore wind power; aviation supplies, supply chains and services; quantum science and information technology; and STEAM education./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Vietnam–Denmark Business Forum #To Lam #economic ties Denmark Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (second from right) and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly meet with King Frederik X and Queen Mary. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam treasures time-tested friendship, multifaceted cooperation with Denmark: Top leader

Both leaders welcomed the positive development of the bilateral relations, particularly since the establishment of the Comprehensive Partnership in 2013 and the Green Strategic Partnership in 2023. Economic, trade and investment cooperation has continued to expand, with Danish companies such as LEGO, Pandora and Carlsberg operating and expanding their business in Vietnam, contributing to socio-economic development, job creation, technology transfer and sustainable green growth.

See more

Unloading imported containers from China, transported by the vessel BBG Nan Ning Bo Run, at Can Tho Port (Photo: VNA)

New market opportunities for businesses to make breakthroughs

The Politburo’s Resolution No. 27-NQ/TW, dated August 28, 2026, on regional development and the organisation of national development space in the new period is seen as a fundamental solution to this problem. By reorganising economic space around functional areas and development corridors, the resolution opens up opportunities to restructure supply chains, ease logistics costs and create fresh momentum for substantive breakthroughs across the business community.

Vinh Long Business Association and HKBAV sign a MoU on cooperation (Photo: VNA)

Tay Ninh, Vinh Long court stronger partnerships with China's Hong Kong

Tay Ninh and Vinh Long each have distinct strengths and opportunities, while Hong Kong offers international connectivity, financial capacity, logistics capabilities and professional services. Pairing them would open practical opportunities in trade, investment, food processing, infrastructure and supply chains.

The EVFTA offers major opportunities for Vietnam’s footwear and leather goods industry to expand exports to the EU market. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–EU trade expands amid new challenges

The EVFTA reached another milestone in August 2026, its seventh year of implementation, with the EU completing its tariff elimination schedule, making 99% of Vietnamese exports eligible for duty-free access. Vietnam will continue cutting tariffs on EU goods through 2030.

At Dong Dang international railway station in Lang Son province (Photo: VNA)

Lang Son, Pingxiang officials push smart border gate pilot

Vietnam's Lang Son province and China's Pingxiang city focused on solutions to easing export-import bottlenecks, raising goods clearance capacity and speeding up the rollout of smart border gate model - priorities for smoother cross-border trade, transport and people-to-people exchanges.

Remittances to Ho Chi Minh City reaches more than 2.83 billion USD in the third quarter of 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Remittances to Ho Chi Minh City rise nearly 40% in Q3

According to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s Regional Branch 2, remittances transferred to Ho Chi Minh City through credit institutions and economic organisations totalled 2.835 billion USD in Q3, an increase of more than 802 million USD from Q2.

Vietnam continues to attract strong interest from foreign investors in the first nine months of 2026, with registered FDI reaching 50.36 billion USD, up 76.4% year on year. (Illustrative Photo: VNA)

FDI inflows boost Vietnam’s economic growth

Vietnam continued to attract strong interest from foreign investors in the first nine months of 2026, with registered FDI reaching 50.36 billion USD, up 76.4% year on year. Disbursed capital rose 12.1% to 21.07 billion USD, the highest level in five years.

At the Vietnamese pavilion (Photo: MOIT)

Vietnamese businesses promote agricultural, food products at SIAL Paris 2026

Vietnam’s participation in SIAL Paris 2026 highlights efforts to diversify products, expand processing and strengthen distribution networks. To improve competitiveness and sustain exports to Europe, businesses are advised to maintain strict quality control, ensure food safety, build brands and secure reliable supplies.

Fishing boats anchored at Hon Ro fishing port in Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)

Coastal localities ordered to tighten fishing fleet control, seafood tracing

Local authorities must review their vessel records and cross-check them against the national fisheries database, known as VNFishbase. Information on vessel registration, technical inspections, fishing licenses, vessel monitoring systems (VMS), and each boat’s operating status must be updated fully, promptly and accurately.

Garment exports (Photo: VNA)

Stronger farmer-business links key to boosting Vietnam’s export value

Achieving double-digit export growth requires Vietnamese firms to promote substantive connections with international buyers and deeper participation in global value chains. They must also improve product quality, ensure stable supplies, strengthen branding and meet market-specific standards to retain customers and increase export value.

Dien Bien province presents investment approval decisions and memoranda of understanding on cooperation between the province and investors. (Photo: VNA)

Dien Bien province promotes cross-border investment with China, Laos

At the conference, investment approval decisions were granted to 20 investors for projects totaling over 7.5 trillion VND in capital. Additionally, memoranda of understanding were exchanged between Dien Bien and six investors, representing nearly 12 trillion VND in registered capital.

Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Pham Duc An speaks at the meeting between the central bank and 46 commercial banks in Hanoi on October 19. (Photo: VNA)

Governor calls for targeted interest rate cuts to support businesses

Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Pham Duc An said the SBV will continue supporting credit institutions in addressing difficulties but not sacrifice system safety. Interest rate management should therefore combine lower funding costs with reduced operating expenses, profit-sharing and measures to curb unhealthy competition for deposits.