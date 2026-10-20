Top Vietnamese leader attends Vietnam–Denmark Business Forum

Copenhagen (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, at the Vietnam–Denmark Business Forum in Copenhagen on October 20, called on Danish businesses to expand investment in Vietnam, bringing advanced technology, innovation and green solutions to and strengthening links with local enterprises.

The forum, held during his state visit to Denmark, was attended by King Frederik X, representatives of ministries, agencies and localities, businesses of the two countries.

In his welcome remarks, King Frederik X said Denmark is among the European largest investors in Vietnam. He highlighted considerable potential for further cooperation between the two sides in energy efficiency, logistics, food, biotechnology and healthcare, noting that Danish businesses could also generate jobs and help local people develop new skills.

Describing the forum as an important milestone in bilateral relations, he expressed his hope that the two sides would identify practical solutions and new cooperation opportunities to deliver tangible benefits.

General Secretary and President Lam said Vietnam and Denmark have built strong friendship and cooperation over more than half a century, evolving from traditional development assistance into an equal and mutually beneficial partnership focused on green and sustainable development.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the Vietnam–Denmark Business Forum in Copenhagen on October 20. (Photo: VNA)

Despite global economic uncertainties, geopolitical conflicts, supply chain disruptions, energy price fluctuations and rising trade protectionism in 2026, Vietnam remains committed to maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, ensuring major economic balances, promoting growth and creating new development space, he said.

Vietnam is entering a new development phase requiring rapid yet sustainable growth driven by science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, green transition and higher productivity. To achieve its two centenary goals and pursue double-digit growth in 2026–2030, the Southeast Asian country will mobilise all economic sectors, with foreign-invested enterprises continuing to be an important component of the national economy.

The Vietnamese leader stressed that Vietnam seeks not only investment capital but also advanced technologies, expertise, modern management practices, research and development (R&D), high-quality human resources and stronger links between foreign investors and domestic businesses. He called on Danish enterprises to contribute their experience, resources and reputation to these efforts.

Affirming that investors’ success is Vietnam’s success, General Secretary and President Lam said business interests should be aligned with benefits of the country, its people and sustainable economic development. He added that Vietnam will continue improving cooperation frameworks, facilitating trade and investment, connecting business communities, promoting technology transfer and strengthening domestic firms’ participation in sustainable value chains.

He highlighted opportunities for the two nations to step up economic cooperation in sectors where Denmark has strengths and Vietnam calls for investment, including renewable energy, logistics, seaports, green shipping, science and technology, innovation, environmental technology, water management, agriculture, food, healthcare, life sciences, green manufacturing, the circular economy and carbon emission reduction.

The Vietnamese leader suggested Danish businesses view Vietnam as a long-term manufacturing base, logistics and innovation hub, dynamic regional consumer market and increasingly important link in global supply chains.

He also called on the Danish government and relevant agencies to facilitate Danish businesses’ long-term investment in Vietnam, particularly in renewable energy, infrastructure and logistics, high technology, green transition, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and high-tech agriculture.

Vietnam hopes Denmark would provide greater support for green finance, technology transfer, workforce training and business connectivity, while encouraging Danish financial institutions and investment funds to join major strategic projects in Vietnam, he said. The two countries should also step up policy dialogue, investment promotion and develop concrete cooperation projects, he added.

General Secretary and President Lam encouraged Danish enterprises to shift from “investing in Vietnam” to “investing alongside Vietnam” through stronger links with local businesses, from “producing in Vietnam” to “researching, innovating and making in Vietnam,” and from pursuing growth to embracing green and sustainable growth.

He called for stronger cooperation in clean energy, green logistics, low-carbon manufacturing, the circular economy and supply chains meeting high European and international standards.

Reaffirming Vietnam’s commitment to working closely with the business community, he said the country will continue improving its institutions and investment and business environment, streamlining administrative procedures, developing infrastructure, upgrading workforce skills, facilitating trade and investment, and promptly addressing investors’ concerns.

At the forum, General Secretary and President Lam, King Frederik X witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents covering life sciences, advanced biomedicine, digital healthcare transformation, innovation and human resource development; chemicals, fertilisers and sustainable energy; offshore wind power; aviation supplies, supply chains and services; quantum science and information technology; and STEAM education./.

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