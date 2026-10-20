Vietnam, Malaysia hold first defence policy dialogue

President Ho Chi Minh recognised early the strategic importance of seas and islands to national development. Throughout his life, he visited workers, sailors and fishing communities. During a visit to Quang Ninh in October 1957, he urged local officials to safeguard the people’s livelihoods and stressed that the country’s marine resources belonged to its people. For him, sovereignty over the sea meant not only protecting territorial waters but also using marine resources responsibly to support national development and improve living standards.