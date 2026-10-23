Vietnam, Mozambique step up education cooperation, human resource development

Pretoria (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Mozambique Tran Thi Thu Thin hosted a meeting on October 22 for Mozambican students preparing to begin their studies in Vietnam in the 2026-2027 academic year under a bilateral agreement on higher education cooperation.

Congratulating the 15 outstanding students awarded scholarships of the Vietnamese Government, Thin said the programme represents not only educational cooperation but also a strategic investment in Mozambique’s younger generation and a vivid expression of the close friendship between the two countries.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Mozambique Tran Thi Thu Thin and Mozambican students preparing to begin their studies in Vietnam in the 2026-2027 academic year. (Photo: VNA)

She noted that the students are the first beneficiaries of a new milestone in bilateral cooperation following the signing of a new governmental agreement on higher education in January, which establishes a framework for increasing the annual scholarship quota from 10 to 15.

The ambassador highlighted Vietnam’s history, culture, hospitality and strong socio-economic development, expressing the hope that the students will become bridges connecting the two countries and peoples.

Addressing the event, Carla Caomba, Director General of the Mozambique Scholarship Institute, thanked the Vietnamese Embassy for its support throughout the student selection process.

She said the programme is particularly meaningful as Mozambique is stepping up efforts to develop high-quality human resources, directly supporting the training of young people in key fields such as industry, agriculture, information technology and healthcare.

Caomba urged the students to study diligently and maintain discipline to acquire Vietnam’s knowledge and technology, enabling them to contribute to national construction and development, while preserving the traditional friendship between the two countries.

Signed in January, the higher education cooperation agreement builds on the education provisions of the bilateral agreement on educational and cultural cooperation signed in 2007. It covers teaching and research projects, academic exchanges and student exchanges, meeting the growing demand for cooperation and reflecting the positive development of Vietnam-Mozambique relations./.