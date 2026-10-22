Ho Chi Minh City to switch state-owned vehicles to clean energy before 2030

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – All cars and motorbikes owned by state agencies and used by officials, civil servants and public employees in Ho Chi Minh City, except specialised vehicles, will switch to clean energy before January 1, 2030.

Bui Hoa An, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Construction, announced the plan at an event held by the department and Honda Vietnam on October 22 to launch a sustainable transport campaign in the city.

The city has around 12.82 million vehicles, 90% of which are motorbikes, An said, noting that vehicle emissions pose major challenges in terms of air pollution and greenhouse gases in large urban areas.

﻿ Honda Vietnam conducts motorcycle emissions tests for residents at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Switching to clean energy can reduce emissions, fine dust and noise while helping people save on energy and maintenance costs, he stressed.

Ho Chi Minh City is promoting the transition to green energy, developing sustainable urban transport infrastructure and controlling vehicle emissions, with a view to achieving its goal of net-zero emissions before 2045.

To ensure a smooth transition without disrupting economic activity, the city follows the principle of “infrastructure first, policies next, and social welfare alongside”, with officials, civil servants and public employees expected to lead by example, An said.

The official noted that the transition must be backed by practical support, including charging infrastructure, parking facilities, financial incentives and assistance programmes from vehicle manufacturers.

At the event, Honda Vietnam handed over the first electric motorbikes to officials, civil servants and public employees of the municipal Department of Construction who had registered to buy them under an incentive programme. The company also gave advice on vehicle exchanges, offered support for the transition and conducted a pilot motorbike emissions inspection.

The activities aimed to encourage greener transport choices and raise public awareness of the need to reduce transport emissions./.