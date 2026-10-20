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Vietnam Defence Expo 2026 draws 189 exhibitors from 36 countries

The Vietnam International Defence Expo 2026 will showcase weapons and military equipment from the Vietnam People’s Army and the People’s Public Security forces, including new products and technologies.

Press conference introduces Vietnam International Defence Expo 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Press conference introduces Vietnam International Defence Expo 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A total of 189 companies and organisations from 36 countries, including the UK, Russia, Japan and Türkiye, have registered to exhibit at the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2026, the Ministry of National Defence announced at a press conference in Hanoi on October 20.

The expo is scheduled to take place at Gia Lam Airport in Hanoi from December 10 to 13. Its opening ceremony, set for 9am–10.30am on December 10, will be broadcast live on Vietnam Television’s VTV1 channel.

The ceremony is expected to feature a special forces demonstration and a helicopter flypast by the Air Defence–Air Force Service. The public will be able to visit the exhibition on December 12 and 13.

Major General Nguyen Duc Tang, Deputy Political Commissar of the General Department of Defence Industry, said the expo will showcase weapons and military equipment from the Vietnam People’s Army and the People’s Public Security forces, including new products and technologies. General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam is expected to attend and deliver a speech at the event.

According to the organisers, the expo will cover approximately 123,800 sq.m, an increase of 23,800 sq.m from the 2024 edition. Indoor exhibition space will span around 23,500 sq.m, while 24,700 sq.m is for outdoor displays.

The registered exhibitors have booked around 8,020 sq.m of indoor space and 425 sq.m of outdoor space. The expo will also feature 16 national pavilions, with further negotiations under way for additional exhibition space.

Domestic and international defence companies will present combat vehicles, technological solutions, weapons and equipment for naval, ground, air defence and air force operations, as well as cyber warfare, logistics and technical support.

Indoor displays organised by the Ministry of National Defence are expected to feature products and services researched and developed by Vietnamese defence industry agencies, units and enterprises.

The organisers will also set up an 8,200-sq.m zone showcasing economic and defence products alongside cultural highlights from Vietnam’s three regions. The area will include displays of signature economic and defence products, interactive experiences, national brands and traditional village products./.

VNA
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