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EU provides 10 million EUR to prepare Hanoi Metro Line 3 extension

Hanoi's Metro Line 3 is 12.5 km long and has 12 stations, including eight elevated and four underground stations. The elevated section from Nhon to Cau Giay began commercial operations in August 2024, providing an additional high-capacity public transport option in western Hanoi.

An international delegation experiences the ticket control system at Cau Giay Station. (Photo: VNA)
An international delegation experiences the ticket control system at Cau Giay Station. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The European Union (EU) is providing 10 million EUR (11.22 million USD) to fund studies and investment preparations for an extension of Hanoi’s Metro Line 3 from Hanoi Station to Hoang Mai. The proposed 11-km section is planned to run entirely underground, in conjunction with transit-oriented development (TOD).

On October 19, the Hanoi People’s Committee, in coordination with the French Government, the French Development Agency (AFD), the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the European Investment Bank (EIB), held a commemorative plaque unveiling ceremony for Metro Line 3 at Cau Giay Station (S8) on the Nhon–Hanoi Station line.

The event recognised the results of cooperation between Hanoi, the French Government and international financial institutions in developing public transport infrastructure, while opening up prospects for further expansion of the capital’s urban railway network.

According to information released by the partners at the event, the EU has entrusted AFD with managing a 10-million-EUR grant to support preparations for extending Metro Line 3 from Hanoi Station to Hoang Mai.

The support programme was signed with the Hanoi People’s Committee in 2024 and is being implemented by MRB, with preparatory activities expected to be completed by the end of 2027. The extension is planned to be approximately 11 km long and run entirely underground in the southern part of the capital.

The grant will fund a feasibility study, transit-oriented development planning along the route, research into traffic organisation and multimodal connectivity solutions, and efforts to strengthen project implementation capacity.

Integrating urban railway development with TOD planning is expected to help reorganise urban space, improve access to public transport and enhance the efficiency of transport infrastructure. It will also provide a basis for studying connections between residential areas, economic centres and service hubs and high-capacity public transport networks.

According to the funding partners, investment for construction of the extension is expected to be explored through the Team Europe cooperation mechanism, with the participation of Germany’s KfW Development Bank and cooperation with ADB.

The 10-million-EUR grant is specifically intended for research and project preparation, not for the total construction cost of the extension. Construction will depend on the study findings, approval procedures and capital mobilisation plans in accordance with regulations.

At the event, Hanoi People’s Committee Vice Chairman Truong Viet Dung stressed that the metro line is significant beyond its role as a transport project. Each new metro line not only provides a safe and convenient means of travel but also helps ease congestion, reduce environmental pollution, reorganise urban space and connect development centres.

The city expressed its appreciation for support from the French Government and international financial institutions, particularly the EU’s 10-million-EUR grant through AFD for studying the extension from Hanoi railway station to Hoang Mai.

France's Minister Delegate for Francophonie Éléonore Caroit described Metro Line 3 as tangible evidence of the results of cooperation under the Vietnam–France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. She also highlighted prospects for further cooperation between France, the EU and Vietnam in public transport development, including preparations to extend Metro Line 3 to Hoang Mai.

Victoire Vandeville, AFD’s Regional Director for Southeast Asia, said the millions of passenger journeys recorded during the line’s first year of operation demonstrated the effectiveness of cooperation among the partners. AFD reaffirmed its readiness to continue supporting Hanoi in studying and preparing the Metro Line 3 extension with EU assistance.

Meanwhile, Scott Roberts, ADB Country Director for Vietnam, emphasised that urban railways do more than meet travel needs. They also connect people with employment, education and development opportunities. ADB pledged to continue working with Hanoi and its partners to develop an integrated and accessible urban transport network that meets the capital’s development needs.

Metro Line 3 is 12.5 km long and has 12 stations, including eight elevated and four underground stations. The elevated section from Nhon to Cau Giay began commercial operations in August 2024, providing an additional high-capacity public transport option in western Hanoi.

According to data from Hanoi Metro included in a statement by the international partners, the elevated section carried approximately 6.4 million passenger journeys in its first year of operation, with an on-time performance rate of 99%.

Beyond its transport benefits, international partners have also highlighted the project’s contribution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Estimates released by the partners indicate that the line helped avoid approximately 49,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions in 2025. This figure is projected to reach around 81,500 tonnes annually by 2030.

Construction of the underground section from Cau Giay to Hanoi Station, which comprises four stations, is continuing. According to the implementation schedule outlined in the October 19 statement, this section is expected to be completed and enter service in 2027.

Metro Line 3 has received support from several international financial institutions. The French Government has provided a Treasury loan of 355 million EUR, AFD a loan of 159 million EUR, ADB funding of 407.8 million USD and EIB financing of 125.5 million EUR, alongside counterpart funding from Hanoi./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #European Union (EU) #Hanoi’s Metro Line 3 #Nhon–Hanoi Station line
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