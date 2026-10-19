Vietnam launches 2026 Month for the Poor campaign

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee recently launched the 2026 Month for the Poor campaign and honoured organisations and individuals for their contributions to social welfare during 2024-2026.

Held in Hanoi under the theme “Great National Unity – spreading compassion and solidarity”, the event was attended by Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc, National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Hong and former Vice State President Nguyen Thi Doan, among other officials. A total of 225 organisations and individuals were recognised for their contributions.

Addressing the event, VFF Central Committee President Bui Thi Minh Hoai called on government agencies, businesses, philanthropists and overseas Vietnamese to contribute to the Fund for the Poor and social welfare programmes, helping disadvantaged people improve their living conditions and escape poverty sustainably.

She highlighted the strong public response to social welfare initiatives amid increasingly severe natural disasters and floods in recent years. Support from businesses, organisations, and individuals both locally and internationally has helped affected families rebuild their homes, restore their livelihoods, and get their lives back on track.

Following Typhoon Yagi in 2024, VFF organisations at all levels received more than 5.3 trillion VND (205 million USD) in disaster relief contributions. In 2025, they collected over 4.15 trillion VND from more than 1.4 million individuals and 17,000 organisations and businesses to support communities affected by natural disasters.

During the 2025 Quang Trung Campaign, armed forces personnel and local residents contributed tens of thousands of working days to repair 34,759 damaged houses and rebuild 1,597 collapsed homes in central Vietnam, all within a little over 45 days.

The nationwide campaign to eliminate temporary and dilapidated housing mobilised nearly 12.3 trillion VND in social funding and more than 2.7 million working days, enabling the construction or repair of over 334,000 houses in less than two years.

In 2024, the Fatherland Front organisations mobilised more than 7.3 trillion VND and, together with State budget resources, supported the construction or repair of over 53,600 Great Unity houses. The programmes also helped more than 1.86 million people access medical care and enabled over 313,000 students to attend school.

During the Lunar New Year holidays in 2025 and 2026, nearly 1.4 million gifts worth almost 1 trillion VND were delivered to disadvantaged families.

Support for people who rendered service to the nation also remained a priority. The central Gratitude Fund raised more than 470 billion VND, while a programme organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the VFF Central Committee on July 23 mobilised nearly 12 trillion VND to build homes for Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, support children of fallen soldiers and conduct DNA testing to identify martyrs. Vingroup contributed nearly 11 trillion VND to the programme.

The VFF leader stressed that as Vietnam enters a new era of development, economic growth must go hand in hand with social progress and equity, particularly for poor and vulnerable groups, ensuring that no one is left behind. She urged authorities, organisations and the public to continue promoting solidarity and mobilising resources for poverty reduction and social welfare.

At the launch, 30 organisations pledged a total of 366.92 billion VND to help poor people overcome hardship and achieve sustainable livelihoods./.​