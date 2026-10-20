Society

Draft law proposes decentralising management of culture, sports and tourism

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lam Thi Phuong Thanh said the draft aims to institutionalise the Party’s policies on restructuring the state apparatus, operating the two-tier local administration model, strengthening decentralisation, cutting administrative procedures and business conditions, promoting digital transformation, and resolving problems arising during the implementation of existing laws.

At the second session of the 16th NA on October 20 (Photo: VNA)
At the second session of the 16th NA on October 20 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) heard a proposal and a verification report on a draft law amending and supplementing several articles of seven laws covering culture, sports and tourism at its second session of the 16th legislature on October 20.

The draft law covers the Law on Physical Training and Sports, the Law on Tourism, the Law on Libraries, the Law on Cinematography, the Law on Cultural Heritage, the Law on Advertising, and the Law on the Press.

Presenting the proposal on behalf of the Government, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lam Thi Phuong Thanh said the draft aims to institutionalise the Party’s policies on restructuring the state apparatus, operating the two-tier local administration model, strengthening decentralisation, cutting administrative procedures and business conditions, promoting digital transformation, and resolving problems arising during the implementation of existing laws.

The draft consists of eight articles, with amendments transferring authority to ministries and local authorities while reducing administrative requirements.

Under the proposed amendments to the Law on Physical Training and Sports, the authority to organise the national Phu Dong Sports Festival for students would be transferred from the Prime Minister to the Minister of Education and Training. The Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism would also be authorised to organise regional, continental and world-level sports championships and youth championships in Vietnam.

For the Law on Tourism, the draft proposes amending, supplementing or repealing 38 of its 78 articles. It would transfer the authority to recognise tourist attractions from provincial-level People’s Committees to provincial tourism authorities, and the recognition of interprovincial national tourist areas from the Prime Minister to the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The draft would also remove procedures for renewing or reissuing tour operator licences and vehicle identification signs for tourist transport, recognise electronic tour guide cards as legally valid, abolish tourism planning regulations and provide for annual state budget allocations to the tourism development support fund.

Amendments to the Law on Libraries would clarify the role of provincial libraries as central libraries, adjust commune-level library duties to fit the two-tier local administration model, and transfer authority to receive library activity notifications to provincial- and commune-level People’s Committees. This would shift management from pre-approval to post-inspection.

The proposed changes to the Law on Cinematography would allow agencies using public funds to commission, assign, or put out to tender state-funded film projects. The draft also provides for state budget support for films serving political tasks, strengthens the responsibilities of online film distributors, and authorises provincial-level People’s Committees to license film festivals, awards and competitions involving foreign elements.

The draft would further decentralise decisions on UNESCO emergency heritage assistance dossiers, approval of plans to protect UNESCO documentary heritage, and the detection of deterioration at national and provincial-level relic sites.

Amendments to the Law on Advertising would remove separate licensing requirements for dedicated advertising channels operated by broadcasting organisations and abolish regulations on outdoor advertising plans.

For the Law on the Press, certain changes to information stated in press operation licences would be subject to notification within five days instead of prior approval.

Presenting the verification report, Nguyen Dac Vinh, Chairman of the NA Committee for Culture and Social Affairs, supported the draft, saying its dossier was constitutional, lawful and consistent with the legal system.

The committee welcomed the removal of 13 proposed policy provisions whose impact assessments were considered insufficient, including those on online travel agencies, compulsory insurance for international tourists and construction in protected heritage areas.

It also backed stronger decentralisation and the shift from pre-inspection to post-inspection, while urging the Government to assess the resources needed to implement the changes, clarify coordination mechanisms among ministries and localities, and issue guiding documents in a timely manner.

Lawmakers discussed the draft in groups later the same day./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 66 #pháp luật #đột phá thể chế #NQ 66 #Draft law #culture #sports and tourism #management
Follow VietnamPlus

Institutional and legal breakthroughs

Related News

NA Vice President Do Van Chien speaks at the sixth session of the NA Standing Committee on September 24. (Photo: VNA)

Lawmakers weigh draft law to grant cultural industries formal legal status

The bill aims to complete the legal framework, clear institutional bottlenecks, pool resources and unlock creative potential, while boosting the cultural content of products and services. It's also meant to shield the domestic market and turn cultural industries into a breakthrough growth driver.

President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly Standing Committee reviews draft data security law

The draft Draft Law on Data Security adopts a lifecycle approach and proposes managing data security risks related to the digital economy, digital infrastructure, investment, technology transfer, artificial intelligence (AI), emerging technologies, supply chains and cross-border data flows.

See more

An international delegation experiences the ticket control system at Cau Giay Station. (Photo: VNA)

EU provides 10 million EUR to prepare Hanoi Metro Line 3 extension

Hanoi's Metro Line 3 is 12.5 km long and has 12 stations, including eight elevated and four underground stations. The elevated section from Nhon to Cau Giay began commercial operations in August 2024, providing an additional high-capacity public transport option in western Hanoi.

Professor and Doctor Phan Thi Tra My, Chairwoman of the Association of Vietnamese Enterprises in China (Photo published by VNA)

Overseas Vietnamese women offer ideas for national development

In this process, overseas Vietnamese women play a natural, persistent and enduring role. Vietnamese mothers continue to speak Vietnamese with their children every day, prepare Vietnamese dishes and preserve family traditions, lifestyles and Vietnamese ways of interacting with others. Vietnamese women wearing traditional “ao dai” in their host societies also help introduce and promote the country’s cultural identity to international friends.

The frontpage of the bilingual Vietnamese–English photo book entitled “The Legendary Ho Chi Minh Trail at Sea” (Photo: VNA)

Bilingual photo book on Ho Chi Minh trail at sea launched

The 288-page book brings together hundreds of photographs, archival documents, maps, artefacts and graphic illustrations arranged chronologically. It recounts the perilous journeys of unnumbered ships that braved storms, enemy bombs and gunfire to transport weapons, equipment and medicine from the northern rear to the southern front, contributing to the victory in the resistance war against the US for national salvation.

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai and Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc honour organisations and individuals contributing to social welfare. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam launches 2026 Month for the Poor campaign

VFF Central Committee President Bui Thi Minh Hoai highlighted the strong public response to social welfare initiatives amid increasingly severe natural disasters and floods in recent years. Support from businesses, organisations, and individuals both locally and internationally has helped affected families rebuild their homes, restore their livelihoods, and get their lives back on track.

Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (eighth from left), and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and central mass organisations and President of the VFF Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai (seventh from left) present A prizes to individual authors and author groups. (Photo: VNA)

Awards ceremony convened for sixth Party ideology writing contest

Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and central mass organisations and President of the VFF Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai presented 12 first A prizes to individual authors and author groups.

Ho Chi Minh City leaders launch the 2026 Month for the Poor. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City, Vinh Long raise funds for the poor

More than 164 billion VND (nearly 6.2 million USD) was pledged to the Ho Chi Minh City Fund for the Poor at the 2026 "City of Compassion – Connecting Love" art exchange programme, held in the city on October 17.

Representatives of Phu Tho Province accompany the delegation led by the Minister Delegate for Francophonie, International Partnerships and French Nationals Abroad on a visit to the expanded Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant. (Photo: VNA)

French minister visits Phu Tho, reviews climate resilience project

French Minister Delegate for Francophonie, International Partnerships and French Nationals Abroad Éléonore Caroit on October 18 pai surveyed the expanded Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant and the project on climate-resilient urban development in Hoa Binh urban area.

Officials and civil servants of the Hanoi Party Committee make donations to the city's "For the Poor" Fund on October 12, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

VFF President calls for support to help the poor

As Vietnam enters a new phase of national development, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai emphasised that achieving the goal of "leaving no one behind" requires joint efforts across all sectors of society alongside state resources.