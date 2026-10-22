An Giang tightens security grip ahead of 2027 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week

An Giang (VNA) – The southern province of An Giang is moving early to lock down security for the 2027 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week, a major diplomatic event of the country.

Authorities are building a comprehensive security posture well in advance and from afar, seen as a “steel shield” for the event and a foundation for local socio-economic development.



Early preparations



The week offers a platform to showcase Vietnam’s image, culture and development potential, along with An Giang’s. Peak activities are set for November 2027 in the Phu Quoc special zone, with leaders from 21 APEC economies and about 10,000 delegates expected, including officials, international media and corporate representatives.

An Giang is pushing ahead with 21 key infrastructure projects tied to the event: 10 public investment projects and 11 public-private partnership schemes, with total capital exceeding 137.1 trillion VND (5.27 billion USD).

Col. Nguyen Nhat Truong, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Public Security, said security planning was rolled out early so authorities wouldn’t be caught off guard or forced onto the back foot.

To clear site-clearance bottlenecks and keep the 21 projects on schedule, the province set up Task Force 833. It works directly with Phu Quoc to scrutinise the legal status of land-recovery enforcement cases.

The task force reviewed nearly 400 dossiers and coordinated dialogues and public outreach. In 228 cases, residents voluntarily handed over their land, making enforcement unnecessary. Where compulsory enforcement was required, authorities followed legal procedures. Such have cleared the bottlenecks, protected residents’ legitimate rights and interests and kept project rollout on track.

The provincial police also worked with investors and contractors on construction-site security and fire prevention and firefighting, and coordinated the settlement of security and public order issues at project sites.



Tougher risk control



The provincial police have stepped up patrols and crackdowns in Phu Quoc. They broke up a transnational gambling and money-laundering ring involving hundreds of billions of VND, initially arresting and processing 29 suspects. The campaign has curbed crime, notably criminal, economic, drug-related and environmental offenses, creating a safer environment for APEC 2027 projects.

Tran Minh Khoa, Chairman of the Phu Quoc Special Zone People’s Committee, said the zone is working with agencies, particularly police, to build a comprehensive security posture. It is also expanding the “All People Protect National Security” movement through community self-management models. These include the An Thoi security boat team, smart surveillance cameras, crime- and drug-free rental housing areas, traffic safety initiatives and a clean cyberspace campaign.

Aviation security is another priority. Agencies have surveyed and identified sites for warning and directional signs in no-fly and restricted-flight zones around Phu Quoc International Airport and Rach Gia Airport. The province is also compiling lists of, and tightening oversight over businesses that trade in and repair drones, as well as entities and individuals using them for farming, terrain surveys, filming and event recording. Awareness campaigns, inspections and monitoring have been stepped up to head off risks to aviation safety.

Truong said the provincial police are working with agencies and the Phu Quoc Special Zone to intensify efforts against crime and drug offences, high-tech crime, gambling and other violations involving foreigners.

Authorities are also monitoring the economic and energy security situation, tightening control of residence and entry and exit, and readying personnel and equipment for any contingencies, he said./.