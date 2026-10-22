Phu Quoc accelerates infrastructure development for APEC 2027

An Giang (VNA) – An Giang province is mobilising its entire political system to accelerate key infrastructure projects in Phu Quoc special zone to ensure the successful hosting of the 2027 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting.



Directive No. 10-CT/TU, issued by the provincial Party Committee’s Standing Board on September 25, identifies the event as a particularly important political task and an opportunity to boost infrastructure, tourism and socio-economic development. The province is also applying special mechanisms to expedite projects, strengthen oversight and ensure transparency, while speeding up site clearance and resettlement.



Provincial leaders have conducted regular field inspections to address bottlenecks involving land allocation, counterpart funding and construction material supplies amid the rainy season.



By late September 2026, disbursement of public investment capital for APEC-related projects had exceeded 9.37 trillion VND (362.1 million USD), equivalent to 69.54% of the annual plan. Clean land had been made available for construction at 20 of the 21 projects requiring site clearance.



Major private investors are contributing through public-private partnerships and commercial investment. Sun Group’s 22-trillion-VND expansion of Phu Quoc International Airport has completed its runway, while the VIP terminal is 97.62% complete and Terminal T2 74.07% complete. The project is scheduled for completion by December 30 this year.



The 21.86-trillion-VND APEC Convention Centre, another project of Sun Group, has also made substantial progress, with reinforced concrete work at the convention and exhibition centre reaching 90% and the multipurpose theatre 80%. Both are targeted for completion before May 30, 2027.



The first section of the urban railway, with investment exceeding 3.44 trillion VND, is also under construction, alongside waste treatment, waste-to-energy, water supply and eco-urban development projects.



The infrastructure drive is expected to create lasting benefits for An Giang’s economy, tourism and investment attraction. The province’s gross regional domestic product (GDP) grew 10.28% in the third quarter of 2026, placing it 13th among Vietnam’s 34 provinces and cities.



Alongside physical infrastructure, An Giang and its Phu Quoc are preparing plans covering communications, hospitality, logistics, healthcare, security, traffic management and fire prevention for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and related events.



Chairman of the Phu Quoc People’s Committee Tran Minh Khoa said the special zone is enhancing coordination in site clearance, upgrading urban infrastructure, improving environmental management and strengthening crime prevention, food safety and healthcare services.



With close direction from provincial authorities, coordination among central agencies, efforts by investors and contractors, and public support, Phu Quoc is working to establish itself as a modern, green and sustainable destination, reinforcing its position as a regional tourism hub and an international MICE and events centre while preparing to welcome APEC 2027./.

VNA