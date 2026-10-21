Ca Mau shrimp festival expected to attract up to 10,000 visitors

Ca Mau (VNA) – The second Ca Mau Shrimp Festival, scheduled for November 21–23, is expected to attract 8,000–10,000 visitors, promoting the southernmost province’s shrimp industry, trade and tourism.



The event, themed “Ca Mau Shrimp – Reaching Global Markets”, will take place at Phan Ngoc Hien Square in An Xuyen ward, featuring around 350 booths showcasing achievements in shrimp farming, products under the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme, ecological shrimp farming, shrimp-rice farming models and high-tech application.



According to provincial officials at a press briefing on October 20, during the festival, Ca Mau will coordinate with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment in organising a conference on developing Vietnam’s shrimp industry, focusing on repositioning the sector towards greener and more sustainable production. A business-matching and trade conference will also bring together hundreds of domestic and foreign enterprises and importers.



The festival will run alongside activities celebrating Vietnam Culture Day (November 24), in conjunction with the Great National Unity Day (November 18) from November 21 to 25 .



Highlights include a special opening art programme featuring low-altitude fireworks, to be broadcast live on Vietnam Television's VTV10 channel on November 21; a cultural night celebrating the Kinh, Hoa and Khmer ethnic groups; a street parade of mobile public information vehicles; a Southern amateur music festival; a Khmer five-tone music and dance festival; the Ca Mau Marathon 2026 – PETROVIETNAM Cup; and an open composite-hull boat racing tournament.



The province will also promote its products and investment opportunities beyond its borders through a trade and tourism promotion space in Ho Chi Minh City from November 13–18 and the “Hello Ca Mau 2026” event in Hanoi from November 24–29. These activities will showcase OCOP products and opportunities in the marine economy.



Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Van Su said the November events would help strengthen shrimp value chains, attract investment and boost tourism while preserving traditional cultural values. They are expected to reinforce Ca Mau’s position as Vietnam’s shrimp capital and support the province’s target of achieving economic growth of at least 10% in 2026./.

VNA