Business

Vietnam, US seek to promote financial cooperation

Erin Browne, US Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs, spoke highly of Vietnam’s proposed priorities and affirmed that the US Department of the Treasury stands ready to work closely with Vietnam to translate them into detailed action plans.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan (left) and Erin Browne, US Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs, at their meeting in Hong Kong (China) on October 20, 2026. (Photo: Ministry of Finance)
Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan (left) and Erin Browne, US Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs, at their meeting in Hong Kong (China) on October 20, 2026. (Photo: Ministry of Finance)

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan held a meeting with Erin Browne, US Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs, on October 20 to promote bilateral financial cooperation and discuss preparations for Vietnam’s hosting of APEC Year 2027.

At the meeting, held on the sidelines of the 33rd APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting (FMM) in Hong Kong (China), Tuan highlighted the positive and substantive progress in the Vietnam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, affirming that Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance has consistently worked to contribute to overall bilateral cooperation.

As Vietnam prepares to host APEC Year 2027, he said the country plans to propose four groups of priority issues aligned with the Incheon Plan and APEC’s vision. He expressed Vietnam’s hope for advice, experience sharing and support from the US to help finalise these priorities.

For her part, Browne spoke highly of Vietnam’s proposed priorities and affirmed that the US Department of the Treasury stands ready to work closely with Vietnam to translate them into detailed action plans.

She also expressed the US side’s desire to further deepen substantive cooperation within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Regarding bilateral cooperation, Tuan called on the US to advance technical-level negotiations on a protocol amending the bilateral tax agreement; share experience and mechanisms for screening technology in foreign direct investment projects; support Vietnam’s position in negotiations on the Agreement on Reciprocal, Fair and Balanced Trade (ART); and soon recognise Vietnam as a market economy.

Vietnam consistently maintains a stable and transparent investment and business environment and creates favourable conditions for US enterprises and investors to operate over the long term, he affirmed.

Tuan took this occasion to invite Browne to pay a working visit to Vietnam and attend conferences held as part of APEC Year 2027./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #NQ10 #Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan #APEC Year 2027 #Vietnam-US relations #33rd APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting United States Vietnam
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