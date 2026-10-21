Reference exchange rate falls 5 VND on October 21

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,634 VND/USD on October 21, down 5 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of ±5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks stood at 26,916 VND/USD, while the floor rate was 24,352 VND/USD.



Opening-hour exchange rates at major commercial banks also declined.



At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed its buying and selling rates at 25,690 VND/USD and 26,070 VND/USD, respectively, both down 10 VND from the October 20 session.



Meanwhile, BIDV quoted the same buying and selling rates as Vietcombank, but both were down 15 VND from the previous trading session./.

VNA