Business

Reference exchange rate falls 5 VND on October 21

With the current trading band of ±5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks stood at 26,916 VND/USD, while the floor rate was 24,352 VND/USD.

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,634 VND/USD on October 21 (Photo: VNA)
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,634 VND/USD on October 21 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,634 VND/USD on October 21, down 5 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of ±5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks stood at 26,916 VND/USD, while the floor rate was 24,352 VND/USD.

Opening-hour exchange rates at major commercial banks also declined.

At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed its buying and selling rates at 25,690 VND/USD and 26,070 VND/USD, respectively, both down 10 VND from the October 20 session.

Meanwhile, BIDV quoted the same buying and selling rates as Vietcombank, but both were down 15 VND from the previous trading session./.

VNA
#Reference exchange rate #trading band #Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

See more

A view of the World Trade Center Binh Duong New City in Binh Duong ward, North of Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo courtesy of the WTC BDNC)

Vietnam to host the 2027 WTCA Global Business Forum

By hosting the 2027 WTCA GBF, Vietnam will strengthen its position as a preferred destination for diversified manufacturing, and will allow it to develop further the technology, skills and industrial ecosystems required for its next stage of growth.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan (left) and Erin Browne, US Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs, at their meeting in Hong Kong (China) on October 20, 2026. (Photo: Ministry of Finance)

Vietnam, US seek to promote financial cooperation

Erin Browne, US Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs, spoke highly of Vietnam’s proposed priorities and affirmed that the US Department of the Treasury stands ready to work closely with Vietnam to translate them into detailed action plans.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, Danish King Frederik X and delegates at the Vietnam–Denmark Business Forum in Copenhagen on October 20. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader attends Vietnam–Denmark Business Forum

The Vietnamese leader stressed that Vietnam seeks not only investment capital but also advanced technologies, expertise, modern management practices, research and development (R&D), high-quality human resources and stronger links between foreign investors and domestic businesses. He called on Danish enterprises to contribute their experience, resources and reputation to these efforts.

Unloading imported containers from China, transported by the vessel BBG Nan Ning Bo Run, at Can Tho Port (Photo: VNA)

New market opportunities for businesses to make breakthroughs

The Politburo’s Resolution No. 27-NQ/TW, dated August 28, 2026, on regional development and the organisation of national development space in the new period is seen as a fundamental solution to this problem. By reorganising economic space around functional areas and development corridors, the resolution opens up opportunities to restructure supply chains, ease logistics costs and create fresh momentum for substantive breakthroughs across the business community.

Vinh Long Business Association and HKBAV sign a MoU on cooperation (Photo: VNA)

Tay Ninh, Vinh Long court stronger partnerships with China's Hong Kong

Tay Ninh and Vinh Long each have distinct strengths and opportunities, while Hong Kong offers international connectivity, financial capacity, logistics capabilities and professional services. Pairing them would open practical opportunities in trade, investment, food processing, infrastructure and supply chains.

The EVFTA offers major opportunities for Vietnam’s footwear and leather goods industry to expand exports to the EU market. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–EU trade expands amid new challenges

The EVFTA reached another milestone in August 2026, its seventh year of implementation, with the EU completing its tariff elimination schedule, making 99% of Vietnamese exports eligible for duty-free access. Vietnam will continue cutting tariffs on EU goods through 2030.

At Dong Dang international railway station in Lang Son province (Photo: VNA)

Lang Son, Pingxiang officials push smart border gate pilot

Vietnam's Lang Son province and China's Pingxiang city focused on solutions to easing export-import bottlenecks, raising goods clearance capacity and speeding up the rollout of smart border gate model - priorities for smoother cross-border trade, transport and people-to-people exchanges.

Remittances to Ho Chi Minh City reaches more than 2.83 billion USD in the third quarter of 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Remittances to Ho Chi Minh City rise nearly 40% in Q3

According to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s Regional Branch 2, remittances transferred to Ho Chi Minh City through credit institutions and economic organisations totalled 2.835 billion USD in Q3, an increase of more than 802 million USD from Q2.

Vietnam continues to attract strong interest from foreign investors in the first nine months of 2026, with registered FDI reaching 50.36 billion USD, up 76.4% year on year. (Illustrative Photo: VNA)

FDI inflows boost Vietnam’s economic growth

Vietnam continued to attract strong interest from foreign investors in the first nine months of 2026, with registered FDI reaching 50.36 billion USD, up 76.4% year on year. Disbursed capital rose 12.1% to 21.07 billion USD, the highest level in five years.

At the Vietnamese pavilion (Photo: MOIT)

Vietnamese businesses promote agricultural, food products at SIAL Paris 2026

Vietnam’s participation in SIAL Paris 2026 highlights efforts to diversify products, expand processing and strengthen distribution networks. To improve competitiveness and sustain exports to Europe, businesses are advised to maintain strict quality control, ensure food safety, build brands and secure reliable supplies.

Fishing boats anchored at Hon Ro fishing port in Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)

Coastal localities ordered to tighten fishing fleet control, seafood tracing

Local authorities must review their vessel records and cross-check them against the national fisheries database, known as VNFishbase. Information on vessel registration, technical inspections, fishing licenses, vessel monitoring systems (VMS), and each boat’s operating status must be updated fully, promptly and accurately.

Garment exports (Photo: VNA)

Stronger farmer-business links key to boosting Vietnam’s export value

Achieving double-digit export growth requires Vietnamese firms to promote substantive connections with international buyers and deeper participation in global value chains. They must also improve product quality, ensure stable supplies, strengthen branding and meet market-specific standards to retain customers and increase export value.