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Vietnam outlines financial priorities for APEC Year 2027

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan will introduce Vietnam’s priority orientations for the 2027 APEC Finance Ministers’ Process (APEC FMP 2027).

Đỗ Thị Mai Hiên
Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan (left) attends the 33rd APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting in Hong Kong (China). (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan (left) attends the 33rd APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting in Hong Kong (China). (Photo: VNA)

Hong Kong (VNA) – The 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Finance Ministers’ Meeting opened in Hong Kong (China) on October 20. The Vietnamese delegation to the meeting is led by Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan.

Minister Tuan is expected to deliver key remarks on Vietnam’s macroeconomic and financial achievements, highlighting the country’s continued position as a bright spot for economic growth and recovery in the region. He will introduce Vietnam’s priority orientations for the 2027 APEC Finance Ministers’ Process (APEC FMP 2027).

The proposals aim to improve the mobilisation and allocation of financial resources to support new growth drivers and inclusive development across the region. The minister will also outline preparations and the roadmap for organising key finance-related meetings in Vietnam during APEC Year 2027.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Tuan will join a dialogue with the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) and hold bilateral meetings with representatives of several member economies to promote economic and financial cooperation. These engagements are also expected to reinforce Vietnam’s image as a proactive and committed partner ready to successfully assume its role as host of APEC Year 2027.

In their opening remarks, Chinese Finance Minister Lan Fo’an and APEC Senior Officials’ Meeting Chair Chen Xu highlighted Hong Kong’s role as a bridge connecting China with regional and global markets, while reviewing the major achievements of China’s APEC Year 2026.

The two-day meeting brings together finance and economic representatives from the 21 APEC member economies to discuss four key themes: fiscal policies supporting people’s livelihoods, digital infrastructure financing, inclusive finance, and exchanges among young financial professionals.

This marks the first time Hong Kong has hosted an APEC meeting and the third time China has hosted the forum, 12 years after it last did so.

The outcomes of discussions on financial cooperation at the meeting will be finalised for submission to the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, scheduled to take place in Shenzhen in November.

The meeting is expected to conclude on October 21 with the issuance of a joint statement by APEC finance ministers./.​

Đỗ Thị Mai Hiên
VNA
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