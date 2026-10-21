Vietnamese handicrafts gain exposure at MEGA SHOW Hong Kong 2026

Hong Kong (VNA) – Vietnamese handicraft products are attracting international buyers at MEGA SHOW Hong Kong 2026, which opened at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, China, on October 20.

Running through October 23, the international trade fair brings together thousands of exhibitors from around the world, giving Vietnamese businesses opportunities to showcase their products, connect with partners and expand export markets.

The Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade, in coordination with the Vietnam Trade Office in Hong Kong and relevant agencies, has set up a Vietnamese pavilion with 20 booths of 20 enterprises. Exhibits include lacquerware, rattan and bamboo crafts, ceramics, horn handicrafts and premium gifts, all among Vietnam’s key export products.

Hoang Minh Lam, Director of the department’s Industry and Trade Promotion Centre, said MEGA SHOW is one of the major specialised trade fairs that attracts international importers and buyers, and serves as a key sourcing hub in the Asia-Pacific region.

The expo gives Hanoi-based businesses and rural industrial establishments a chance to promote their brands, showcase their production capacity, connect with foreign partners, expand distribution networks and increase handicraft exports, he said.

Nguyen Ngoc Anh, head of the export–import division from Doan Ket 1 Co., Ltd, said the company’s booth, which entirely showcases handmade handicrafts produced by traditional craft villages in Phu Nghia commune of Hanoi, attracted a large number of international visitors and those seeking business opportunities.

​Anh said the event organiser’s promotional activities have helped attract major buyers from the US, Europe and Japan – the company’s key markets.

Jasmine Lauer from Australian retailer Country Road, said Vietnamese products stand out for their authenticity, fine craftsmanship and effective use of natural materials, which are in line with current consumer trends. She also highly valued Vietnamese suppliers’ ability to fulfil orders with low minimum quantities, describing this as an advantage for both medium-sized and large brands.

Established in 1992, MEGA SHOW is an annual trade event covering gifts, household goods, decorative items and handicrafts. In its 33rd edition, the fair features more than 3,000 booths from businesses representing 28 countries and territories. Exhibits focus on premium gifts, household products, Christmas decorations and items for other festive occasions.

The event is managed and operated by Comasia Limited, a Hong Kong-based trade exhibition organiser with more than 30 years of experience. It is expected to continue connecting Vietnamese enterprises with international buyers and global distribution networks./.