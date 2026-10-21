Politics

Top leader stresses linking Denmark’s strengths with Vietnam’s potential, development opportunities

Vietnam stands ready to work alongside Denmark to link Denmark’s strengths with Vietnam’s potential and development opportunities, jointly pursuing lasting peace, sustainable development and green prosperity, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the friendship concert celebrating the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Denmark in Copenhagen on October 20 evening. Photo: VNA
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the friendship concert celebrating the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Denmark in Copenhagen on October 20 evening. Photo: VNA

Copenhagen (VNA) – Vietnam stands ready to work alongside Denmark to link Denmark’s strengths with Vietnam’s potential and development opportunities, jointly pursuing lasting peace, sustainable development and green prosperity, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam.

He made the statement while attending a friendship concert celebrating the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Denmark (1971–2026) and hosting a reception in Copenhagen on the evening of October 20 (local time) as part of his state visit to Denmark.

The event saw the presence of King Frederik X and Queen Mary; Parliament Speaker Henrik Frandsen; representatives of the Danish Royal Family, Government and Parliament; and Danish friends.

In a warm atmosphere of friendship, General Secretary and President To Lam expressed his sincere gratitude to the King, Queen, Royal Family, Government and Parliament of Denmark for their longstanding bonds and special affection for Vietnam. He also thanked the Danish Government, Parliament and agencies for their goodwill, close cooperation and positive contributions to promoting bilateral relations.

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At the friendship concert. Photo: VNA

He extended his appreciation to sincere Danish friends for their steadfast efforts in nurturing ties between the two countries over the past 55 years. He also thanked Danish businesses and organisations for their development and investment projects, which have delivered tangible benefits to the people and contributed to the sustainable development of both countries.

The top leader commended the Vietnamese community in Denmark for its continued efforts to advance, integrate into local society and actively build bridges of friendship between the two peoples.

He emphasised that the current visit had lays an important foundation for realising the two sides’ aspirations for cooperation at a higher level. More than 10 cooperation documents have been signed, opening up numerous new opportunities, while many agreements have been reached to promote effective, long-term cooperation in science and technology, energy, infrastructure, logistics and high-value-added industries.

“Vietnam–Denmark relations are being advanced not only by high-level political commitment but also by the active participation of business communities, localities, research institutes, universities and people from both countries,” he stressed.

Over the past half-century, the ties have continued to be strengthened alongside the development of both countries and in step with the changing times. Key milestones in bilateral relations have been marked by the contributions of the Danish Royal Family, Queen Margrethe II and King Frederik X, he said.

"55 years ago, Denmark was among the first Western countries to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam. Today, Denmark has once again become the first country in the Nordic region to establish a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam," he noted.

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Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung speaks at the event. Photo: VNA

Addressing the event, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung stressed that on November 25, 1971, amid the years of fierce war in Vietnam, Denmark was among the first Western countries to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam. This historic decision laid the foundation for a sincere and enduring friendship, nurtured by trust, solidarity and profound humanitarian values.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen praised the strong relations of friendship and cooperation built over more than half a century. These ties have continued to deepen and become more substantive, evolving from traditional development cooperation into an equal partnership serving the shared interests of the two countries’ people.

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Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen speaks at the event. Photo: VNA

He expressed confidence that Denmark–Vietnam relations would continue to grow and achieve even greater accomplishments in the near future. During the current visit, in particular, the two sides announced the elevation of their diplomatic relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening a new chapter in bilateral ties.

He thanked General Secretary and President To Lam for making this special visit to Denmark, which has elevated bilateral cooperation to a new level.

Denmark will increase investment cooperation with Vietnam, with the aim of becoming the second-largest European investor in Vietnam in the not-too-distant future, he stressed.

Earlier the same day, General Secretary and President To Lam, his spouse and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation visited the Glyptotek Museum in Copenhagen.

Officially known as the Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek, the museum is located in the heart of the Danish capital and combines art and architecture with relaxing public spaces.

The museum was established by brewer Carl Jacobsen, the son of the founder of the Carlsberg brewery, based on his personal art collection. In 1888, he donated his art collection to the public and began constructing the museum. The Glyptotek officially opened in 1897.

The Glyptotek is one of Copenhagen’s most important art museums. It currently houses more than 10,000 works of art and artifacts, focusing on two major collections: ancient Mediterranean antiquities and 19th-century Danish and French art. Highlights include Greco-Roman sculpture, Egyptian mummies and ancient Egyptian artifacts, Etruscan art, and works by numerous renowned European artists./.

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