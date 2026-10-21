Vietnam, Denmark issue joint statement on establishment of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Copenhagen (VNA) – Vietnam and Denmark have issued a joint statement on the establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as they seek to build on the friendly and multifaceted cooperation and tap into their strong potential for further development.



The following is the full text of the joint statement.



JOINT STATEMENT ON THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A COMPREHENSIVE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN THE SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF VIET NAM AND DENMARK



At the invitation of H.M. Frederik X, the King of the Kingdom of Denmark, H.E. To Lam, the General Secretary of the Communist Party, President of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam paid a State visit to the Kingdom of Denmark on 19-21 October 2026, also marking the 55th anniversary of bilateral relations between the two countries.



On the occasion of the State visit, the Prime Minister of Denmark, H. E. Mette Frederiksen, and the General Secretary of the Communist Party, President of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam H.E. To Lam highlighted that, since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1971, the Comprehensive Partnership in 2013 and Green Strategic Partnership in 2023, Viet Nam and Denmark have developed friendly, multifaceted cooperation based on trust, equality and mutual respect. On that basis, and in light of both countries' strong potential for further development, the two Leaders agreed to upgrade Viet Nam - Denmark relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, for the benefit of both nations.



1. Both sides emphasize that mutual interest, respect, along with historical ties are at the centre of the growing bilateral partnership. They reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in areas that bring tangible benefits to both nations and contribute to peace, stability, cooperation and prosperity.



POLITICAL RELATIONS



2. Both sides aim to further increase bilateral high-level visits and contacts across all channels between Authorities of Denmark and Viet Nam, the latter including the Communist Party, the State, the Government, the National Assembly, and local authorities in order to strengthen political cooperation and mutual understanding.



3. Both sides' Parliaments aim, within the purview of each parliament, to accelerate (i) delegation exchanges and bilateral contacts, especially between the two Parliaments' Leaders, members, committees, friendship groups, including female and young legislators; (ii) experience sharing in legislative activities in order to develop and improve legislative frameworks, creating favourable conditions for bilateral cooperation; (iii) mutual coordination on monitoring and promoting the effective facilitation of bilateral agreements; (iv) bilateral contacts, consultation, cooperation and support at parliamentary multilateral forums as well as in regional and global matters of mutual interest.



4. Both sides reaffirm continuing Political Consultations between their Ministries of Foreign Affairs to enhance mutual strategic trust and understanding through exchanging views on regional, international issues of mutual concern and promoting bilateral cooperation in trade, science and technology, innovation, defence - security, education, green transition, agriculture, healthcare, statistics, culture, people-to-people exchanges, and other areas of shared interest, where possible.



5. Both sides agree on the need to explore and implement measures to further facilitate exchanges and travel between citizens, with priority given to negotiations and the signing of an agreement on visa exemption for holder of biometric diplomatic passports.



6. Both sides welcome the establishment of a Consulate General of Denmark in Ho Chi Minh City.



INTERNATIONAL, REGIONAL AND ASEAN COOPERATION



7. Both sides commit to enhance cooperation and share positions in multilateral and related organizations, mechanisms through increasing information and experience exchanges on global and regional issues such as international law, human rights protection, regional and global development, gender equality, traditional and non-traditional security challenges, climate change, sustainable development, nuclear non-proliferation, transnational crime, maritime safety and security, energy security, cyber security, food and water security, public safety, public health, and other relevant areas.



8. Both sides reaffirm their commitment to support multilateralism, respect for international law, with the United Nations playing a central role in addressing global and regional issues; promoting and providing peaceful resolutions to international disputes, in accordance with the UN Charter and international law.



9. Both sides stress the importance of the maintenance of peace, security, stability, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight, and unhindered commerce in the seas and oceans, including in the South China Sea, in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS). Both sides reaffirm the importance of. the 1982 UNCLOS which sets out a comprehensive legal framework within which all activities in seas and oceans must be carried out. Both sides support the settlement of disputes by peaceful means in accordance with international law, without the threat or use of force.



10. Both sides underscore the importance of the full and effective implementation of the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea. Both sides also welcome further progress towards the early conclusion of an effective and substantive Code of Conduct that is consistent with international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS. In this regard, Denmark expressed its readiness, where possible, to support ASEAN's efforts in promoting maritime connectivity, maritime safety and security.



11. Denmark recognizes and strengthens ties with ASEAN as an important market for trade and investment as well as an increasingly important organization both regionally and globally. Denmark expressed its support for ASEAN Centrality and reaffirmed its commitment to assist ASEAN’s efforts in realizing the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.



12. Both sides (i) agree to further strengthen the ASEAN - Denmark Sectoral Dialogue Partnership as well as the ASEAN - EU Strategic Partnership, including in the areas of shared priority such as green transition, energy, digital economy, technology and innovation; (ii) welcome joint cooperation in strengthening experience sharing in search - rescue, humanitarian aid and disaster response within ASEAN and other suitable multilateral frameworks; (iii) recognize the importance of promoting regional cooperation and dialogue in the maritime domain.



13. Both sides recognize the importance of respecting, promoting and protecting human rights in accordance with international human rights treaties to which both sides are parties and the role of the annual Viet Nam - EU human rights dialogue, Universal Periodic Review mechanism (UPR) under the UN Human Rights Council.



TRADE AND INVESTMENT COOPERATION



14. Both sides reaffirm their mutual determination to promote bilateral trade, investment and remove obstacles to increase trade turnover and investment capital in Viet Nam and Denmark; as well as committing to protect and promote an open, rules-based international trading system with WTO at its core, and promoting efficient value chains, innovative entrepreneurship while ensuring improved market access in line with the Viet Nam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the partnership between the European Union and The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).



15. Both sides commit to further strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, finance through research and development, human resource training, supply chain connectivity, particularly in sustainability driven sectors including, but not limited to, renewable energy, energy security, energy efficiency, manufacturing, processing and high-tech industries, food and agriculture, bio solutions and biotechnology, transport and logistics, green shipping, maritime economics, industry and aviation, digitalization, healthcare and education.



16. Both sides promote and encourage Vietnamese and Danish (i) businesses to facilitate stronger investments into each other, especially in high technology and high value-added fields and through strengthening Vietnamese supplier networks, as well as (ii) industry organizations to participate in trade promotion programs, exhibitions organized in each other’s markets to enhance business cooperation, expansion, diversification, to increase the resilience of supply chains. Both sides agree to support each other's access, in line with applicable obligations, to the EU and ASEAN markets, including green, environment friendly technologies and practices as well as products, to better integrate into global supply and value chains.



17. Both sides affirm their mutual commitments to conduct meetings of the Joint Government Committee on economic, trade, investment and technology cooperation held alternately in Viet Nam and Denmark, to facilitate and further strengthen investment and ODA cooperation, creating favourable conditions to promote technology development and knowledge sharing, supporting Viet Nam’s move toward higher value, more productive, and sustainable value chains.



18. Both sides welcome and agree to effectively implement the Viet Nam - EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and to promote the ratification of the Viet Nam - EU Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) by the remaining EU members' thereby further supporting trade and investment between the two countries.



SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY, INNOVATION AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION COOPERATION



19. Both sides acknowledge the value of research cooperation and promoting joint research in areas of shared interest and on the basis of the Danida Fellowship Centre grants for joint research projects, the Danish SDG-facility and other internal funding mechanisms, with main focuses including: (i) further promote institution-level cooperation in scientific research, technological development, innovation, and digital transformation; supporting cooperation between science-technology research organizations, sharing Danish information and experiences in research commercialization, technology incubator development, and innovation-start-up ecosystems, digital transformation and government, smart cities and other areas of mutual interest; (ii) facilitating student and researcher exchanges between institutions in accordance with their individual partnerships and as a part of Danida Fellowship Centre grants, to support the skills needed in the sustainable development of Viet Nam.



DEFENCE, SECURITY AND LEGISLATION COOPERATION



20. Both sides recognize that peace, stability, and security are essential enablers of sustainable growth and the green transition; affirm their determination to make security and defence an integrated dimension of this partnership through expanding their dialogue, and cooperation, in the spirit of resilience and future-orientation, recognizing that security in the Indo-Pacific and Europe are inextricably linked given the interdependence of the economies and the broader geopolitical reality.



21. Both sides focus on defence and security cooperation in shared priority areas through: (i) establishing a bilateral maritime security dialogue, especially focusing on maritime domain awareness, freedom of navigation, and countering non-traditional threats to maritime security, international maritime law and standards as well as the environment; (ii) recognizing the importance of promoting regional cooperation and dialogue in the maritime domain. In this regard, Denmark expressed its readiness to support ASEAN's efforts in promoting maritime connectivity, maritime safety and security;



22. Both sides recognize the importance of the ASEAN Coast Guard Forum as a platform for promoting regional cooperation and dialogue on maritime security. Both sides will support enhanced dialogue within the ASEAN Coast Guard Forum with a view to strengthening maritime governance, safeguarding maritime resources, and supporting stability in Viet Nam’s maritime domain.



23. Both sides agree to exploring the possibility of accreditation of resident or non-resident defence attachés to each other; such a step would enhance defence ties, including enabling exchanges, when possible, on security and defence policy and on regional security challenges in both Asia and Europe across relevant domains.



24. Both sides agree to explore further dialogue on (i) security and defence policy, as appropriate, as well as further cooperation on matters of mutual interest relating to defence and security, which could include but is not limited to, UN peacekeeping operations, non-traditional threats and cyber security; (ii) cooperation, including between the EU and Viet Nam, on combating crimes such as human trafficking, migrant smuggling, cybercrime, cross-border drug trafficking, sexual exploitation as well as responding to non-traditional threats by looking into further developing processes on legal migration within existing legal frameworks and consular services, legal and legislative cooperation to support the efficiency of joint collaborations in such fields; (iii) enhancing and solidifying the existing cooperation on mutual legal assistance, extradition and transfer of sentenced persons.



CLIMATE ADAPTATION AND GREEN GROWTH COOPERATION



25. Both sides agree to continue the ambitions of the bilateral Green Strategic Partnership through the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership by further strengthening policy dialogues and promoting concrete activities, initiatives on climate, energy security, environmental protection, sustainable development, and green growth in relevant bilateral and multilateral fora, including, but not limited to, JETP, P4G, COP (UNFCCC Conference of the Parties), IMO and ASEM.



26. Both sides commit to facilitate stronger green and sustainable growth in Viet Nam through accelerating cooperation addressed at (i) reducing carbon emissions in the energy sector and increasing renewable energy shares through the National Energy Plans, National Power Development Plans, and the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP); and (ii) accelerating implementation of renewable energy projects.



27. Both sides affirm their support for reforming multilateral development banks to improve the access of developing countries (including Viet Nam) to climate finance to address climate change, economic inequality, environmental and health crises. Viet Nam and Denmark commit to promote mutually beneficial and socially responsible green investments.



ENERGY COOPERATION



28. Both sides value the strategic energy cooperation, including, but not limited to, the Denmark - Viet Nam Energy Partnership Program (DEPP), contributing to a just green energy transition in Viet Nam by enabling clean energy development and implementation of the long-term climate goals of a net-zero society by 2050, focusing on energy system planning, renewable energy integration, decarbonization, and energy efficiency efforts in the industrial sector.



29. Both sides support and are ready to facilitate, where appropriate, the establishment of public-private partnerships in green growth between Danish and Vietnamese companies and organizations; promoting experience sharing on institutional development and clean technology transfer, training, capacity building, and development of high-quality human resources for Viet Nam, particularly focusing on energy efficiency, renewable energy, power and energy planning, green technologies and solutions and environmental protection, in close cooperation with relevant parties such as P4G.



TRANSPORTATION AND MARITIME COOPERATION



30. Both sides agree to explore cooperation in maritime, aviation, road, and rail transport; promoting transportation and logistics connectivity; encouraging airlines to open direct routes between Viet Nam and Denmark, as well as other favourable locations in Northern Europe suitable with current market needs and aligned with the ASEAN - EU Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement (AE-CATA) as well as current regulations.



31. Both sides agree to encourage maritime cooperation, especially in fields within mandates of the bilateral Green Strategic Partnership, including: (i) experience sharing, training and capacity building; (ii) green maritime and green waterway transport; (iii) maritime safety and security; (iv) management and operation of port and logistics systems; (v) shipbuilding; (vi) emission reduction in maritime activities; (vii) research and application of new technologies for maritime transportation, as well as other related fields, where applicable.



HEALTHCARE AND PHARMACEUTICALS COOPERATION



32. Both sides reaffirm their continued commitment to the strategic sector cooperation in healthcare to strengthen primary healthcare systems in Viet Nam for the prevention, detection, treatment, and management of non-communicable diseases, including diabetes and hypertension, through policy development, planning, guidance, and pilot models at provincial and local levels and explore opportunities to collaborate on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) prevention and mitigation, including collaboration with key organizations such as the International Centre for Antimicrobial Resistance Solution (ICARS).



EDUCATION - TRAINING, LABOUR COOPERATION



33. Both sides promote further collaboration on education and labour market training, including the strategic sector cooperation on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), including labour supply and occupational safety, to contribute to sustainable growth, develop high-quality human resources, promote further cooperation links between both sides' training institutions, and schools, and increase scholarships for Viet Nam.



AGRICULTURE AND NATURAL RESOURCE COOPERATION



34. Both sides agree to continue promoting cooperation, including utilizing the ongoing strategic sector cooperation in agriculture and food safety for outcomes within and beyond the scope of the project. Cooperation will be pursued in areas of regulatory capacity building, legal frameworks for sustainable food production, enhancing food and feed safety, reducing food loss and waste, state-controlled organic labelling, promoting green agriculture and information sharing in areas such as agriculture, food production, including fisheries and aquaculture.



STATISTICS COOPERATION



35. Both sides encourage the ongoing strategic sector cooperation in statistics to support Viet Nam in developing high-quality data and statistics, especially cooperation between Statistics Denmark and Viet Nam’s National Statistics Office, focusing on improving access to and use of administrative data through digitalization and data integration, strengthening statistical production, communication and dissemination, exploring the use of new and emerging data sources for official statistics and developing environmental - economic accounts in line with international standards to support evidence-based decision-making and the monitoring of national green transition objectives.



PEOPLE-TO-PEOPLE EXCHANGE AND SUB-GOVERNMENTAL COOPERATION



36. The two sides recognize local governments and sub-national authorities as an important channel for implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and promoting a deeper, more substantive and broader-based bilateral relation.



37. Both sides recognize and commit to advance the increasingly close linkages between the peoples of the two countries through various business, local, associations, social, and professional activities, to attract investments, trade and experience sharing.



38. Both sides will continue to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in culture; encourage direct cooperation between Danish and Vietnamese cultural organizations based on mutual professional interests and long-term engagement and promote people-to-people ties.



39. Both sides will promote cooperation between local governments and sub-national authorities, including exchanges of delegations, establishment of partnership between provinces and cities, and sharing of best practices in local governance, administrative reform and public service delivery.



40. Both sides will encourage local governments to develop concrete cooperation programs, projects and pilot initiatives in areas aligned with the priorities of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including green and sustainable urban development, energy transition, renewable energy, green transport, circular economy, climate change adaptation, digital transformation, sustainable agriculture, healthcare, education, culture and tourism.



41. Both sides reaffirm their obligations under international law to readmit their own nationals in good faith and without undue delay and commit to cooperating actively on the practical modalities of timely identification, issuance of travel documentation and return.



FINAL PROVISIONS



42. Based on this Joint Statement, both sides will develop action plans for joint implementation to ensure effective implementation.



43. This Joint Statement will come into effect from the date of adoption by both sides.



Adopted in Copenhagen on 20 October 2026 in two copies in English and Vietnamese, both texts being equally authentic./.

VNA