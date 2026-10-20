Politics

Vietnam, Singapore seek to deepen cooperation in personnel training

Politburo member and Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu expressed appreciation for Singapore’s support for Vietnam’s reform, development and international integration, particularly through practical training programmes and the sharing of experience in policymaking, economic management and effective policy implementation.

olitburo member and Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (right) receives head of Singapore's Public Service Division (PSD) Christopher Pragasam in Hanoi on October 20 (Photo: VNA)
olitburo member and Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (right) receives head of Singapore's Public Service Division (PSD) Christopher Pragasam in Hanoi on October 20 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu received in Hanoi on October 20 head of Singapore's Public Service Division (PSD) Christopher Pragasam to discuss education and training cooperation.

Pragasam, who is also Executive Director of Civil Service College International, conveyed greetings from leaders of Singapore's People’s Action Party (PAP) and the party's Assistant Secretary-General, Minister of Defence and Coordinating Minister for Public Services Chan Chun Sing.

He said his visit aims to discuss concrete steps to advance personnel training cooperation following the first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue, held in August, and to put forward Singapore’s proposals for enhanced exchanges and mutual learning.

The Vietnamese official praised the successful organisation of the first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue and highlighted the important role played by Singapore’s PSD as a key organising partner representing the PAP.

He expressed appreciation for Singapore’s support for Vietnam’s reform, development and international integration, particularly through practical training programmes and the sharing of experience in policymaking, economic management and effective policy implementation.

Pragasam briefed the host on the outcomes of his meetings with the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission and other Vietnamese agencies. He said the two sides discussed new orientations and models for cooperation in personnel training and capacity building, drawing on their respective strengths and meeting the needs of both countries.

He affirmed Singapore’s commitment to working closely with Vietnam to bring bilateral training cooperation into a new phase that is more substantive, comprehensive and focused, aligned with each country’s development priorities and aimed at improving the effectiveness of cooperation.

He expressed Singapore’s interest in expanding two-way cooperation, including Vietnam's provision of training for Singaporean officials. He also expressed his interest in exchanging experience in political organisation and coordination between the Party government, ministries, sectors and localities.

The Vietnamese official called on Singapore’s Public Service Division to continue close coordination with relevant Vietnamese agencies to translate the agreements reached at the first Strategic Dialogue into concrete action. He urged the two sides to improve the effectiveness of personnel training through a model of joint design, piloting and transfer, enabling Vietnam to gradually master, adapt and scale up suitable models.

He agreed with Singapore’s proposal for Vietnam to provide training for Singaporean officials in areas where Vietnam has strengths, and asked the relevant agencies of both countries to continue discussions to clarify needs, content and implementation roadmaps for specific cooperation activities.

The host affirmed that education, training and human resources development are of strategic importance to both countries, helping translate the Vietnam-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into practical outcomes and laying a foundation for long-term ties.

He supported the two sides’ initial agreement on several areas for immediate implementation, including the establishment of a Vietnam-Singapore joint working group on personnel training and capacity building. He also agreed that both sides should continue discussions with a view to signing a new cooperation document soon, enabling implementation from early 2027./.

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