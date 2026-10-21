Top leader hails friendship association's role in nurturing Vietnam–Denmark ties

Copenhagen (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, received Nils Bulb, President of the Denmark–Vietnam Friendship Association, and several members of the association in Copenhagen on October 20.



General Secretary and President Lam, who is on a state visit to Denmark, expressed his pleasure at meeting association leaders and members, who he described as close friends of Vietnam and have consistently supported the country both during the arduous struggle for independence, freedom, and reunification, and in today's development process.



The Party, State, and people of Vietnam always treasure and keep in mind the profound affection and valuable support from the Danish people, he affirmed.



Stressing that the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Denmark remains a precious asset of both nations, he highly commended the association's role in nurturing close ties and solidarity between the two peoples.



For his part, Bulb noted that the Denmark–Vietnam Friendship Association has truly served as a solid bridge contributing to mutual understanding and solidarity between the two peoples.



For nearly 50 years, it has organised numerous activities to foster understanding and cooperation between the countries. Many projects have been and are currently being implemented effectively in Vietnam, including community healthcare programmes in rural and remote areas, as well as assistance for vulnerable groups, particularly women and children.



In the coming period, he noted, the association aims to continue effectively executing and expanding community health projects in Vietnam, while promoting educational exchanges, cultural activities, and Vietnamese cuisine in Denmark.



Bulb pledged the association's further efforts to strengthen cooperation with the Vietnam–Denmark Friendship Association. It will also foster people-to-people exchanges, particularly by connecting the younger generations of both nations, to help the two peoples gain a deeper understanding of the fruitful cooperative relationship between their countries.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, meets with Nils Bulb, President of the Denmark–Vietnam Friendship Association, and several members of the association in Copenhagen on October 20, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President Lam appreciated the dedicated and sustained contributions by generations of association leaders, members and Danish friends who have accompanied Vietnam over the past half-century.



He said that during this visit, Vietnam and Denmark had officially upgraded their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, making Denmark Vietnam’s first Comprehensive Strategic Partner in Northern Europe and its second in the European Union. The two countries’ leaders had held successful talks and outlined cooperation orientations commensurate with the level of their newly established Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



Stressing that the new phase of development is significant for both countries, the Vietnamese leader called on the association to continue serving as a bridge of friendship and helping deepen the Vietnam–Denmark Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He suggested it actively introduce the country, people, history, culture and development achievements of Vietnam to the Danish public, thereby strengthening the social foundation and creating momentum for increasingly substantive and sustainable bilateral relations.



The association was also encouraged to promote cultural and educational exchanges and foster connections among young people, friendship organisations, agencies, businesses, universities and research institutes in the two countries so as to implement cooperation activities in areas they are strong at.



General Secretary and President Lam expressed his hope that the association will continue to accompany Vietnam in humanitarian activities and efforts to support children, women and vulnerable groups.



He also called on it to leverage its partner networks to mobilise resources and promote practical cooperation initiatives in education, healthcare, environmental protection and sustainable development, delivering tangible benefits to the peoples of both countries./.​