Top leader meets embassy staff, Vietnamese communities in Denmark, Iceland, Southern Sweden

Copenhagen (VNA) – As part of his state visit to Denmark, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, together with his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, met with officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and members of the Vietnamese communities in Denmark, Iceland and southern Sweden in Copenhagen on October 20 afternoon (local time).



Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Nguyen Le Thanh said that the Vietnamese community in Denmark have integrated well into local society and continued to develop, working diligently and making positive contributions to society. An increasing number of Vietnamese people and young people of Vietnamese origin have received formal education and are working in fields such as healthcare, science and technology, research, education, engineering, business and services.



According to her, despite living far from their homeland, Vietnamese nationals abroad maintain deep affection for their homeland. Whenever the country needs support, they show concern, solidarity and make practical contributions. Many experts and intellectuals proactively seek opportunities for cooperation with Vietnam, connecting universities, research institutes and businesses while sharing experience, knowledge and technology. Community members actively preserve the Vietnamese language, promote Vietnamese culture and cuisine, support one another in their daily lives, and help foster a positive image of Vietnam and its people in their host countries.



Thanh stated that the embassy has made efforts to promote bilateral cooperation across various fields, with one key priority being to translate Denmark's specific strengths into cooperation programmes that directly serve Vietnam's development needs. In the coming period, it will work with relevant agencies in Vietnam and Denmark to effectively implement agreements and orientations reached by the two countries' senior leaders. These efforts will include connecting experts, hospitals, universities and businesses from both countries in the field of high-tech biomedicine.



The embassy also hopes to work with Vietnamese intellectuals abroad to establish more cooperation networks in science and technology, innovation, green transition and other fields in which Denmark has strengths and Vietnam has development needs, she added.



On this occasion, representatives of the Vietnamese communities in Denmark, Iceland and southern Sweden expressed heartfelt thanks for the attention and encouragement extended by the Party and State to Vietnamese people living abroad. They reaffirmed their strong confidence in the Party and State's reform policies, believing that Vietnam would enter a new era of dynamic and robust development. They said they wish to continue promoting solidarity, looking towards their roots, and serving as bridges to strengthen friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Denmark, Iceland and Sweden.



General Secretary and President To Lam stressed that within Vietnam's overall foreign policy, the country maintains traditional friendship and fruitful cooperation with Denmark, Sweden and Iceland. Relations have become increasingly substantive, particularly in energy cooperation and green investment with Denmark, especially following the elevation of bilateral ties to a Green Strategic Partnership, with both countries seeking to advance their relationship to a new level.



These achievements have resulted from Vietnam's implementation of an open foreign policy and its commitment to being a friend and reliable partner of the international community. However, the contributions of overseas Vietnamese must also be recognised, as they have served as “cultural ambassadors” and “ambassadors of friendship,” connecting the countries and promoting cooperation over many decades, he noted.





In this new era of development, the top leader noted Vietnam must continue to harness the strength of national unity and combine it with the driving forces of the times, connecting domestic resources with resources from abroad. The Party and State greatly need the support and contributions of Vietnamese people living overseas.



He said that Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW of the Politburo identifies overseas Vietnamese as one of the important strategic resources contributing to the enhancement of the country's overall national strength. In the coming period, the Party and State will continue to improve institutions, mechanisms and policies in a coordinated, open and breakthrough-oriented manner, enabling overseas Vietnamese to participate more extensively in the country's socio-economic development and to play a role as partners and co-creators in the national development process.



General Secretary and President Lam expressed confidence that the Vietnamese communities in Denmark, Iceland and Sweden would continue to develop steadily, integrate successfully into their host societies, maintain their affection for the homeland, and join hands in building a strong and prosperous Vietnam. Leveraging their credibility, standing and networks in their host countries, community members should continue to serve as “strategic bridges of friendship,” promoting cooperation between Vietnam and these countries at multiple levels.



They should also continue to promote Vietnam's image as a Vietnam of peace, innovation, and sustainable development, while advancing bilateral cooperation programmes and connecting politicians, scholars, businesses and international organisations to expand cooperation and investment in the Vietnamese market.



He voiced his hope that younger generations, particularly Vietnamese experts and intellectuals in the three countries, together with Vietnamese communities around the world, would serve as bridges for technology cooperation, facilitate the transfer of knowledge and modern management experience, and connect major corporate groups with green financing resources to support the development of their homeland.



He encouraged community members to continue promoting traditional Vietnamese cultural values and preserving the Vietnamese language for future generations, thereby establishing a solid foundation for younger generations to maintain close ties with their families, country and national roots./.

VNA