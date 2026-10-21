Culture - Sports

Vietnam’s two scenic rail journeys named among world’s best

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) said the US travel magazine ranked the heritage train journey between Hue and Da Nang at 10th and The Vietage by Anantara at 14th.

The Hue-Da Nang heritage train passes through Lap An Lagoon. (Photo: Vietnam Railways Corporation)
The Hue-Da Nang heritage train passes through Lap An Lagoon. (Photo: Vietnam Railways Corporation)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has two representatives in Condé Nast Traveler’s list of the 20 best train trips in the world for 2026, highlighting the growing appeal of railway tourism in the country.

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) said the US travel magazine ranked the heritage train journey between Hue and Da Nang at 10th and The Vietage by Anantara at 14th.

The rankings are part of the magazine’s 39th annual Readers’ Choice Awards, which recognise memorable rail journeys based on readers’ votes.

Condé Nast Traveler noted that although train travel can take longer than flying, it allows passengers to slow down and enjoy natural landscapes, rice fields, villages and peaceful countryside along the way.

The Hue–Da Nang heritage train journey, ranked 10th, offers passengers a scenic trip of about three hours through central Vietnam. One of its highlights is Hai Van Pass, renowned for its spectacular mountain and coastal scenery.

Travelling between the two cities, passengers can admire the dramatic landscape where Truong Son mountain range meets the vast sea. Da Nang is known for its beaches while Hue, the former imperial capital, is celebrated for its rich cultural heritage.

vnanet-tau-di-sanjpg.jpg
Passengers enjoy free live musical performances on the heritage train journey running between Hue and Da Nang. (Photo: VNA)

Condé Nast Traveler described the journey as an ideal choice for visitors seeking to explore Vietnam beyond its well-known coastal and island destinations. In addition to quiet carriages for relaxation, the train features two community carriages hosting traditional artistic performances, bringing local culture closer to passengers.

Meanwhile, The Vietage by Anantara, ranked 14th, offers a luxury rail experience connecting Da Nang with Quy Nhon and Nha Trang along the central coast. The journey showcases Vietnam’s characteristic landscapes, including rice fields, rural villages and coastal mountain ranges.

According to the magazine, the approximately six-hour journey between Da Nang and Quy Nhon includes meals combining Vietnamese and French culinary traditions. On the Quy Nhon–Nha Trang section, passengers can enjoy afternoon tea featuring local specialities, Vietnamese cheese and premium teas.

The combination of scenic views, high-quality services and distinctive cuisine has made The Vietage by Anantara an attractive option for travellers seeking a more luxurious way to discover central Vietnam.

The VNAT said the inclusion of the two journeys in the international magazine’s rankings helps promote the country’s people, landscapes and tourism offerings to global travellers.

Railway tourism is opening up new ways for visitors to experience central Vietnam while diversifying the country’s tourism products for international markets.

Other journeys featured on the list include Switzerland’s Jungfrau Railway, Central Asia’s Silk Road train journeys, Australia’s Indian Ocean rail experience, the Canyon Spirit in the US and scenic routes across Canada./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #NQ10 #Condé Nast Traveler #best train trips #Hue-Da Nang heritage train journey #The Vietage by Anantara
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Delegates press the button to launch the “Phong Nha – Hue Ancient Capital: World Heritage Journey” tourist train. (Photo: VNA)

Tourist train linking Phong Nha and Hue heritage sites launched

The 190-km route runs between Hue, Dong Ha, My Trach, Dong Hoi and Tho Loc stations, giving travellers access to destinations including the Complex of Hue Monuments, Quang Tri Ancient Citadel, Vinh Moc Tunnels, Hien Luong–Ben Hai historical site and Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park.

A new railway tourism service linking the former imperial city of Hue with Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park is scheduled to begin operation on September 1. (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

Tickets for Hue–Phong Nha tourist train go on sale

Rather than serving solely as a means of transport, the railway service will become an integral part of the tourism product, connecting Hue with Quang Tri’s historical, cultural and natural attractions, as well as Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park.

See more

The work "Khong gian cua nui" (The Space of Mountains) by Le Lang Luong. (Photo: Published by VNA)

Vietnam-Japan sculpture exhibition to bring artists together in Kanagawa

The “Dialogue” exhibition in Japan's Kanagawa prefecture from November 8-11 will feature more than 30 works by artists from both countries, including 26 pieces by 13 contemporary Vietnamese sculptors from different generations. These artists have developed distinctive artistic languages and made their own marks on Vietnam’s contemporary art scene.

A performance at the event (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese in Hungary stage first Great National Unity Festival

The event also served as a showcase for Vietnamese culture, customs, cuisine and traditions, in step with Vietnamese Culture Day. It encouraged Vietnamese of all generations to hold onto their cultural identity while spreading the image of Vietnam and its people among Hungarians, adding to people-to-people exchanges and mutual understanding between the two countries.

An ao dai fashion show at the festival. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese culture shines at festival in RoK

A celebration marking the seventh founding anniversary of the Vietnamese Migrant Women’s Association (VMWA) in Ansan, Gyeonggi province, the Republic of Korea, took place on October 18, featuring cultural exchanges and activities to mark Vietnamese Women’s Day (October 20).

Vietnam harnesses culture as growth driver

Vietnam harnesses culture as growth driver

Under a March 17, 2026 action plan from the municipal Party Committee, which follows the Politburo’s Resolution 80-NQ/TW dated January 7, 2026, on Vietnamese cultural development, the city is moving beyond preservation alone. It is now upholding heritage values while developing cultural products, spaces and markets tied to innovation and global integration.

The Ao dai parade passes through Bankstown Plaza and Bankstown Station before returning to the Bryan Brown Theatre. (Photo: VNA)

Sydney hosts first Vietnamese Ao dai street parade

Colourful traditional Vietnamese Ao dai (traditional long dresses) brought a festive touch to the streets of Bankstown, Sydney, on October 17, as more than 20 Vietnamese people from different generations took part in an Ao dai street parade held as part of the Viet Soul 3 Festival.

The Hangart regularly hosts 16 handicraft workshops, allowing visitors to experience a wide range of cultural activities. (Photo: VNA)

Creative space brings 12 traditional Vietnamese craft villages to life

Visitors can take part in activities associated with traditional Vietnamese life, such as making essential oils, herbal extracts, herbal soaps and traditional cakes. Each workshop is designed around hands-on experiences, enabling visitors not only to observe but also to create their own handicrafts with a personal touch.

The grand Xoe dance performance with the participation of 2,026 people. (Photo: VNA)

Muong Lo Festival 2026 opens with grand Xoe dance performance

Chairman of the Lao Cai provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Tuan Anh said the province regards culture as the spiritual foundation, an endogenous resource and a driving force for sustainable development, with people at the centre of cultural creation, preservation and enjoyment.

Local residents enjoy bathing in flooded fields during the flood season in the Cong Bung Ren area, Vinh Loi hamlet, Phu Huu commune, An Giang province (Photo: VNA)

An Giang’s flood season bathing offers unique tourism experience

Although the flood season lasts only a few months, bathing in flooded fields offers more than seasonal recreation. For residents of An Giang’s border headwaters, it is a way to strengthen community bonds, preserve childhood memories and share the distinctive riverine culture of the Mekong Delta with visitors.

Delegates at the award ceremony (Photo: VNA)

VNA, Hanoi press agency named outstanding at capital press awards

A group of authors from the Hanoi Press and Radio - Television Agency won the special prize, while A prizes went to Tien Phong newspaper, Quoc Phong Thu Do (Capital Defence) newspaper and the Hanoi Press and Radio-Television Agency. VNA reporters took one B prize and three C prizes.

Vietnam’s Trade Counsellor in Algeria and Tunisia Hoang Duc Nhuan (L) introduces some Vietnamese products on the sidelines of an African trade and investment forum. (Photo: VNA)

Tunisia values Vietnam’s competitive products: Trade Counsellor

According to Vietnam Customs, bilateral trade reached 59.43 million USD in the first nine months of 2026, up 9.7% year-on-year. Vietnam’s exports totalled 45.47 million USD, an increase of 10.2%, while imports from Tunisia stood at 13.96 million USD, up 8.3%.