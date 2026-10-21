Autumn Economic Forum to connect resources for new growth drivers in Vietnam

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Autumn Economic Forum 2026 (AEF 2026) will bring together more than 1,500 delegates for discussions and business networking to mobilise investment, technology, finance, and innovation and foster international cooperation to shape new growth drivers.

The forum is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City from October 26 to 29, with 21 sessions and 16 side activities.​

At a press conference on October 20, organisers said the main activities on October 27–28 will be held at Thiskyhall Sala Convention Centre in An Khanh ward, in cooperation with the World Economic Forum (WEF).​

The event is designed as a platform for dialogue among governments, businesses, investors and experts on emerging global growth centres and opportunities for international cooperation.​

Le Truong Duy, director of the Ho Chi Minh City Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (HCMC C4IR), said the four-day forum will focus on factors shaping new growth drivers, including technological breakthroughs, digitalisation, green transformation, innovation, finance, value chains and new cooperation models.​

He said the forum’s cooperation with the WEF will link the global agenda with Vietnam’s development priorities, promote policy exchanges, and turn agreements into practical cooperation.​

Le Truong Duy, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (HCMC C4IR), speaks at the press conference. (Photo: VNA)

As of October 20, organisers had received confirmations from 22 representatives of high-level international delegations. They include Secretary of the Philippine Department of Economy, Planning, and Development Arsenio M. Balisacan, Qatar Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed, UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Indo-Pacific at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Baroness Winterton, and Indian Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology S. Krishnan.​

Representatives of international organisations, diplomatic missions, businesses and innovation networks are also expected to attend.​

The programme is expected to feature around 300 presentations and speeches by domestic and international experts, along with about 20 meetings on the sidelines.​

On October 26, the CEO 500 programme is expected to attract more than 500 business leaders. The same day, the 2026 Green Economy Forum and Exhibition (GRECO 2026) will showcase green growth products and services and facilitate business connections in the city centre.​

On October 27, 16 thematic sessions will cover growth models, institutions, finance, strategic technologies and scientific cooperation. Topics include the circular economy, artificial intelligence in megacity governance, international financial centres, quantum technology, green logistics and advanced manufacturing.​

The Rising Star Arena will gather around 30 organisations presenting technologies, products and solutions across four rotating stages. The platform aims to help research institutions and companies connect with partners and seek investment and commercialisation chances.​

The main highlights on October 28 will include a high-level plenary on the convergence of new global growth engines” and a dialogue with the Vietnamese Prime Minister.​

On October 29, business networking activities will focus on Vietnam–UK, Vietnam–China, Nordic–Vietnam and Vietnam–Israel cooperation in trade, investment, manufacturing, logistics, science and technology. Participants are set to visit industrial parks, explore the city’s investment environment and experience local culture.​

Organisers expect the forum to help turn cooperation opportunities into development resources, enabling businesses to access technology, capital and international partner networks./.