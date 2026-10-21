Business

VinaCapital, A.P. Moller Capital sign MoU to target Vietnam logistics

The deal reflects both companies’ commitment to supporting Vietnam’s logistics sector and bolstering economic and investment ties between the two countries.

At the MoU signing ceremony (Photo: VinaCapital)
At the MoU signing ceremony (Photo: VinaCapital)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - VinaCapital, one of leading investment managers in Vietnam, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with A.P. Moller Capital, a global infrastructure fund manager of Denmark’s A.P. Moller Group, to explore transport and logistics investments in Vietnam.

The MoU was signed in Copenhagen during a state visit by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam. The deal reflects both companies’ commitment to supporting Vietnam’s logistics sector and bolstering economic and investment ties between the two countries.

It builds on earlier cooperation, including A.P. Moller Capital’s 2025 investment in ALS Cargo Terminal JSC (ALSC), which positioned the Danish firm to apply its transport expertise to air cargo logistics.

Under the MoU, the companies may jointly pursue opportunities in transport infrastructure, logistics and air cargo. Options include extending ALSC’s air cargo terminal operations to Gia Binh International Airport, under construction near Hanoi, and Long Thanh International Airport near Ho Chi Minh City, which is due to begin operations in the coming months. Both airports aim to become regional air cargo hubs.

A.P. Moller Capital’s industry expertise, global network and regional advisory team are expected to help advance those plans. The companies will also step up sharing of experience in on operations, technology, governance and sustainability.

Le Viet Hai, Deputy Managing Director of VinaCapital’s Logistics Fund, said logistics is central to keeping Vietnam a global manufacturing hub and its goal of double-digit GDP growth in the coming years. VinaCapital expects A.P. Moller Capital’s specialised expertise to support those economic development goals.

Jens Thomassen, a Partner at A.P. Moller Capital, said the firm sees opportunity in growing trade between Vietnam and international markets. A.P. Moller Capital plans to draw on its global transport and logistics experience and local partner network to expand cooperation and pursue new investments in Vietnam and the wider region.

The MoU is expected to strengthen ties between the two countries’ business communities and open new avenues for collaboration in transport infrastructure and logistics, which are critical to economic connectivity and international trade./.

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