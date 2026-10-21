Politics

Standing member of CPV Secretariat receives Lao youth delegation

Appreciating the outcomes of cooperation between the two countries’ youth organisations, he suggested both sides continue translating high-level agreements into concrete actions, increase delegation exchanges and strengthen coordination at all levels to make youth cooperation more substantive, in-depth and effective.

Tran Cam Tu, Politburo member and Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat (R) receives Lao youth delegation (Photo: VNA)
Tran Cam Tu, Politburo member and Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat (R) receives Lao youth delegation (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Tran Cam Tu, Politburo member and Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat, received in Hanoi on October 21 a delegation from the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Youth Union, led by Thongly Sisoulith, member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and the union's Secretary.

Welcoming the delegation, the Vietnamese Party official commended the important achievements made by the Lao Party, State and people in recent years, with active contributions from the younger generation. He congratulated Thongly Sisoulith on his election to the 12th Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and his appointment as Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Youth Union Central Committee, expressing confidence that Thongly Sisoulith would bring his capabilities and experience to bear in leading youth affairs and movements to achieve further positive results, contributing to national development and the special Vietnam-Laos relationship.

The Standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State consistently give the highest priority to relations with Laos, support the country's renewal and development, and stand ready to share experience and cooperate in the spirit of comradeship and brotherhood.

Appreciating the outcomes of cooperation between the two countries’ youth organisations, he suggested both sides continue translating high-level agreements into concrete actions, increase delegation exchanges and strengthen coordination at all levels to make youth cooperation more substantive, in-depth and effective.

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Delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)

He urged the two youth organisations to continue playing a core role in educating younger generations about the special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos, and strengthening exchanges of experience and information, while paying attention to young people's thoughts and aspirations, and efforts to inspire a stronger sense of responsibility and dedication among the youth of both countries.

He also stressed that education, training and the development of young human resources should be regarded as long-term strategic priorities. The two sides should expand exchanges and share knowledge, skills and experience, particularly in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

As the two countries prepare to mark the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in 2027, the Vietnamese official called on the youth organisations to work closely with relevant agencies to organise practical and effective commemorative activities. These should promote historical awareness, strengthen people-to-people exchanges and raise young people's sense of responsibility for preserving and advancing the special Vietnam-Laos relationship.

Thongly Sisoulith, for his part, congratulated Vietnam on the achievements in national development, particularly sustained high economic growth over many consecutive years and significant progress in human resource development.

He affirmed that the Laos-Vietnam special relationship has been nurtured and strengthened by generations of leaders and people from both countries, with young people playing an important role. Lao youth today are honoured to inherit this valuable tradition and bear the responsibility of preserving and promoting it, he stressed.

Reporting on the outcomes of talks between the two youth delegations, Thongly Sisoulith said both sides agreed on several cooperation priorities for the coming period. These include stepping up exchanges and interactions, studying proposals and projects based on practical experience and lessons learned, promoting cooperation in vocational training and skills development, and connecting suitable training institutions and businesses.

The two sides also plan to expand volunteer activities, environmental protection initiatives and support for people in remote and disadvantaged areas. On this basis, they expect to sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation for a new period in 2027.

The Lao official expressed his desire to continue learning from and exchanging experience with the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in organising social activities, thereby improving the quality and effectiveness of youth work and better meeting the needs and aspirations of young people in both countries./.

VNA
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