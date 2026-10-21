Politics

Healthcare law revisions aim to safeguard public rights and safety

Proposed revisions to healthcare laws aim to strengthen safeguards for public health and individual rights, expand access to organ transplantation, streamline administrative procedures and improve oversight of medicines and medical devices, while ensuring protection for vulnerable groups and health insurance beneficiaries.

Health Minister Dao Hong Lan presents submissions on draft laws related to healthcare at the ongoing second session of the 16th National Assembly in Hanoi on October 21. Photo: VNA.
Health Minister Dao Hong Lan presents submissions on draft laws related to healthcare at the ongoing second session of the 16th National Assembly in Hanoi on October 21. Photo: VNA.

Hanoi (VNA) - The 16th National Assembly (NA) heard submissions and appraisal reports on draft laws concerning human tissue and organ donation, and healthcare on October 21 as part of its ongoing second session.

Expanding the pool of tissue and organ donors

Presenting the draft Law on Human Tissue and Organ Donation, Removal and Transplantation and Donation and Recovery of Human Cadavers, Health Minister Dao Hong Lan said the legislation aims to translate the Party’s policies on public health into law and improve the legal framework for these activities.

The draft comprises seven chapters and 39 articles, covering the donation, retrieval, transplantation, management and use of human tissues, cells, related products and organs. It also seeks to expand the donor pool, prevent illegal trading, protect donors and facilitate regenerative medicine.

Delivering an appraisal report, Nguyen Dac Vinh, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Culture and Social Affairs, called for careful review of provisions on family members involved in donation and consent to ensure voluntary participation and prevent abuse, particularly when donors are under 18.

The committee acknowledged the humanitarian purpose of allowing minors to donate tissues, organs or their bodies but urged further assessment of potential psychological, ethical and social impacts, as well as risks of pressure or coercion.

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Nguyen Dac Vinh, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Culture and Social Affairs delivers appraisal reports on the draft laws. Photo: VNA


It acknowledged the humanitarian purpose of allowing minors to donate tissues, organs or their bodies but urged further assessment of potential psychological, ethical and social impacts, as well as risks of pressure or coercion.

Cutting administrative procedures in healthcare

The draft eight-article Law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Children, the Law on Persons with Disabilities, the Law on Medical Examination and Treatment, the Law on Pharmacy, the Law on the Elderly and the Law on Health Insurance focuses on reallocating responsibilities, simplifying administrative procedures and business conditions, ensuring legal consistency, and strengthening the management of medicines and medical devices.

Proposed amendments to the Law on Medical Examination and Treatment include removing overlapping business conditions for healthcare facilities and simplifying procedures related to medical service pricing. The draft also seeks to strengthen medical device management and address price increases caused by chains of intermediary transactions.

In its appraisal report, the committee broadly supported the proposed amendments but called for safeguards to ensure that removing pre-license inspection requirements would not weaken state oversight of child protection services and care facilities for people with disabilities and older people.

It also urged clearer provisions to ensure that health insurance cardholders who choose medical services on request retain their entitlement to reimbursement within the coverage scope and benefit levels prescribed by law./.

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