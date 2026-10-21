Politics

☀️ Morning digest on October 21

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on October 21

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen held talks in Copenhagen on October 20, agreeing to adopt a joint statement on upgrading the two countries’ relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Warmly welcoming General Secretary and President Lam, his spouse, and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation on their state visit to Denmark, PM Frederiksen affirmed that the visit holds great significance as the two countries celebrate the 55th anniversary of their diplomatic relations (1971–2026). It demonstrates political trust and a shared resolve to bring bilateral ties into a new phase of development. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and Danish King Frederik X met with leaders of prominent Danish businesses in Copenhagen on the morning of October 20 as part of the former’s ongoing state visit to the European country.

Representatives of major companies, including A.P. Moller–Maersk in trade and logistics; LEGO Group, Carlsberg and Pandora in industrial investment; Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) in energy investment; and Vestas in energy transition, expressed confidence in Vietnam’s investment environment and high expectations for its prospects. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, at the Vietnam–Denmark Business Forum in Copenhagen on October 20, called on Danish businesses to expand investment in Vietnam, bringing advanced technology, innovation and green solutions to and strengthening links with local enterprises.

The forum, held during his state visit to Denmark, was attended by King Frederik X, representatives of ministries, agencies and localities, businesses of the two countries. Read full story

- Following his state visit to Denmark, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse, together with a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, will pay an official visit to the European Union (EU) and Belgium from October 21-24, at the invitation of President of the European Council Antonio Costa and Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever.

The trip to the EU comes as Vietnam-EU ties gain momentum. It aims to reaffirm the importance Vietnam attaches to the EU in its overall foreign policy, strengthen political trust and advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in an increasingly substantive and effective manner. Read full story

- Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang and Secretary-General of the Malaysian Ministry of Defence Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali co-chaired the first Vietnam–Malaysia Defence Policy Dialogue in Hanoi on October 20, agreeing to deepen defence cooperation and expand collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

Thang congratulated Malaysia on successfully hosting ASEAN military and defence meetings during its 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship, helping uphold ASEAN’s centrality and advance the bloc’s goals of promoting peace, cooperation and sustainable development in the region and the world. Read full story

- The 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Finance Ministers’ Meeting opened in Hong Kong (China) on October 20. The Vietnamese delegation to the meeting is led by Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan.

Minister Tuan is expected to deliver key remarks on Vietnam’s macroeconomic and financial achievements, highlighting the country’s continued position as a bright spot for economic growth and recovery in the region. He will introduce Vietnam’s priority orientations for the 2027 APEC Finance Ministers’ Process (APEC FMP 2027). Read full story

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Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan (left) and Erin Browne, US Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs, at their meeting in Hong Kong (China) on October 20, 2026. (Photo: Ministry of Finance)

- Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan held a meeting with Erin Browne, US Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs, on October 20 to promote bilateral financial cooperation and discuss preparations for Vietnam’s hosting of APEC Year 2027.

At the meeting, held on the sidelines of the 33rd APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting (FMM) in Hong Kong (China), Tuan highlighted the positive and substantive progress in the Vietnam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, affirming that Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance has consistently worked to contribute to overall bilateral cooperation./. Read full story

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Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang noted that Vietnam–Malaysia relations have advanced significantly, culminating in the elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in November 2024. Defence cooperation has also made positive progress under the governments’ Memorandum of Understanding on defence cooperation, signed in Hanoi in December 2023.

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Discussions focused on long-term development orientations in Vietnam, with the business leaders putting forward specific proposals to facilitate continued investment and business expansion in the country.

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NA deputies urge strengthening oversight of international agreements

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