Politics

16th NA’s second session: Social insurance coverage to expand under roadmap

The draft Law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Social Insurance sets out a roadmap to expand coverage to people working without formal employment relationships, digital platform workers and other groups with stable, regular employment and income. The expansion will be phased in line with socio-economic conditions in each period.

Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan presents submissions on three draft laws at the second session of the National Assembly. Photo: VNA
Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan presents submissions on three draft laws at the second session of the National Assembly. Photo: VNA

Hanoi (VNA) - The 16th National Assembly (NA) is hearing submissions and appraisal reports on several draft laws on October 21 as part of its ongoing second session.

The bills include the revised Law on Human Tissue and Organ Donation, Removal and Transplantation and Donation and Recovery of Human Cadavers; the Law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Children, the Law on Persons with Disabilities, the Law on Medical Examination and Treatment, the Law on Pharmacy, the Law on the Elderly and the Law on Health Insurance; the Law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Prevention and Control of Tobacco Harms; the Law amending and supplementing some articles of Law on Occupational Safety and Hygiene; the Law amending and supplementing some articles of the Labour Code and laws on archival affairs, gender equality, Red Cross activities and employment; the Law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Social Insurance; and the revised Law on the Implementation of Grassroots Democracy.

Then, the National Assembly is scheduled to discuss the draft laws in groups.

The proposed amendments to the Law on Social Insurance aim to further improve social insurance policies, ensure consistency across the legal system and address practical requirements in implementation.

The draft focuses on refining provisions governing compulsory social insurance coverage, including for part-time employees in the public sector. It also sets out a roadmap to expand coverage to people working without formal employment relationships, digital platform workers and other groups with stable, regular employment and income. The expansion will be phased in line with socio-economic conditions in each period.

It also revises provisions on people receiving monthly social pension benefits, stipulating that they are not subject to compulsory or voluntary social insurance.

This will clarify the distinction between social pension benefits funded by the state budget and social insurance benefits based on contributions.

Under the proposal, individual workers would be allowed to participate directly in supplementary pension schemes on a voluntary basis, rather than primarily through employers. The draft also revises the calculation of lump-sum benefits for workers whose social insurance contribution periods exceed the number of years required to qualify for the maximum pension replacement rate./.

VNA
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