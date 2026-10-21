Politics

Intermediaries need to be eliminated to ensure reasonable medicine, medical equipment prices: PM

Many medicines, particularly branded drugs, and medical devices are imported. Even when manufacturers expand domestic production, Vietnam remains dependent on imported raw materials, with local capacity meeting only a small proportion of demand.

At the group discussion on the draft Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Children, the Law on People with Disabilities, the Law on Medical Examination and Treatment, the Law on Pharmacy, the Law on the Elderly, and the Law on Health Insurance as part of the second session of the 16th National Assembly. (Photo: VNA)
At the group discussion on the draft Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Children, the Law on People with Disabilities, the Law on Medical Examination and Treatment, the Law on Pharmacy, the Law on the Elderly, and the Law on Health Insurance as part of the second session of the 16th National Assembly. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung stressed on October 21 that the ultimate goal of amendments to several healthcare-related laws is to eliminate unnecessary intermediaries and ensure that patients and hospitals can access medicines and medical equipment at reasonable prices.

Speaking during a group discussion on the draft Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Children, the Law on People with Disabilities, the Law on Medical Examination and Treatment, the Law on Pharmacy, the Law on the Elderly, and the Law on Health Insurance as part of the second session of the 16th National Assembly (NA), PM Hung said the Government urgently submitted the proposed amendments to address loopholes in legal regulations and implementation practices that have driven up costs.

Inspections and investigations by the Ministry of Public Security and the Government Inspectorate have uncovered shortcomings in legislation, guiding documents and circulars of the Ministry of Health, as well as in implementation, allowing excessive intermediaries and costs, he noted.

Many medicines, particularly branded drugs, and medical devices are imported. Even when manufacturers expand domestic production, Vietnam remains dependent on imported raw materials, with local capacity meeting only a small proportion of demand.

The PM cited an investigation into a case involving Viet My company, in which goods were reportedly traded through multiple overseas companies before reaching Vietnamese importers at significantly inflated prices. Such practices increase healthcare costs, burden patients and place additional pressure on the state budget and the Health Insurance Fund.

Costs have been pushed to excessively high and unreasonable levels, he said, calling on NA deputies, particularly those working in healthcare and hospitals, to help refine the proposed legislation.

While businesses should be allowed to earn profits, these must remain reasonable, he stressed. Medicines and medical equipment serve essential healthcare needs and should not be left entirely to market forces. The State must ensure prices remain affordable, especially given the substantial out-of-pocket expenses currently borne by patients.

The Government is determined to work with relevant agencies to amend the Law on Pharmacy and the Law on Medical Examination and Treatment, ensuring greater transparency in medical equipment procurement and drug pricing. Possible solutions include centralised procurement for commonly used products and direct negotiations between hospitals and suppliers for specialised items.

The PM also questioned why private hospitals could obtain medicines and equipment at reasonable prices while public hospitals struggled to do so, urging a thorough review of procurement and bidding mechanisms. He warned against foreign pharmaceutical and medical equipment companies colluding to control the market.

Contributing to the discussion, deputy Duong Minh Tuan from Ho Chi Minh City proposed regulations requiring procurement decisions to account for the full lifecycle costs of medical equipment, including proprietary chemicals, biological products and spare parts.

He urged the drafting agency to ensure that procurement assessments consider both initial purchase prices and long-term operating expenses, while stressing the need to strengthen suppliers’ compliance with relevant laws and maintain effective State management of medical equipment./.

VNA
#Kỳ họp thứ Hai #Quốc hội khóa XVI #Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #medicines #medical equipment
Follow VietnamPlus

Institutional and legal breakthroughs

Related News

See more

Health Minister Dao Hong Lan presents submissions on draft laws related to healthcare at the ongoing second session of the 16th National Assembly in Hanoi on October 21. Photo: VNA.

Healthcare law revisions aim to safeguard public rights and safety

Proposed revisions to healthcare laws aim to strengthen safeguards for public health and individual rights, expand access to organ transplantation, streamline administrative procedures and improve oversight of medicines and medical devices, while ensuring protection for vulnerable groups and health insurance beneficiaries.

Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan presents submissions on three draft laws at the second session of the National Assembly. Photo: VNA

6th NA’s second session: Social insurance coverage to expand under roadmap

The draft Law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Social Insurance sets out a roadmap to expand coverage to people working without formal employment relationships, digital platform workers and other groups with stable, regular employment and income. The expansion will be phased in line with socio-economic conditions in each period.

Processing shrimps for exports (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader’s visit to push for deeper EU ties

The trip to the EU comes as Vietnam-EU ties gain momentum. It aims to reaffirm the importance Vietnam attaches to the EU in its overall foreign policy, strengthen political trust and advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in an increasingly substantive and effective manner.

NA President Tran Thanh Man speaks in a group discussion during the second session of the 16th National Assembly on October 20, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

NA deputies call for transparent electricity pricing mechanism

NA President Tran Thanh Man noted that the Government proposed amending and supplementing several provisions to address bottlenecks related to investment procedures, improve electricity pricing mechanisms, direct power purchase agreements (DPPAs) and offshore wind power development.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan (second, left) at the working session (Photo: MInistry of Finance)

Vietnam looks to China’s experience in preparation for APEC 2027

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan congratulated China's Ministry of Finance on successfully organising a series of meetings under the APEC Finance Ministers’ Process (FMP) 2026, which, he said, has contributed significantly to regional economic and financial cooperation and the success of APEC 2026.

olitburo member and Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (right) receives head of Singapore's Public Service Division (PSD) Christopher Pragasam in Hanoi on October 20 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Singapore seek to deepen cooperation in personnel training

Politburo member and Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu expressed appreciation for Singapore’s support for Vietnam’s reform, development and international integration, particularly through practical training programmes and the sharing of experience in policymaking, economic management and effective policy implementation.

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang and Secretary-General of the Malaysian Ministry of Defence Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali co-chair the first Vietnam–Malaysia Defence Policy Dialogue in Hanoi on October 20. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Malaysia hold first defence policy dialogue

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang noted that Vietnam–Malaysia relations have advanced significantly, culminating in the elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in November 2024. Defence cooperation has also made positive progress under the governments’ Memorandum of Understanding on defence cooperation, signed in Hanoi in December 2023.

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong and Deputy Secretary of the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Grahame Morton co-chair the 14th political consultation between the two foreign ministries in Hanoi on October 19. (Photo: qdnd,vn)

Vietnam, New Zealand convene 14th political consultation

The two sides conducted a comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation and progress on high-level commitments and agreements, saying that relations have advanced since they were upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in February 2025, with a range of important diplomatic activities marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, particularly the state visit to New Zealand by the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam in August.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and Danish King Frederik X meet with leaders of prominent Danish businesses in Copenhagen on the morning of October 20 (Photo: VNA)

Top leader meets leading Danish businesses

Discussions focused on long-term development orientations in Vietnam, with the business leaders putting forward specific proposals to facilitate continued investment and business expansion in the country.