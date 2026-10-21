Politics

Vietnamese, international women foster friendship through cultural exchange

The programme titled “Women – Beauty and Friendship” in Ho Chi Minh City honours women’s contributions and strengthen ties between Vietnamese and international friends.

Delegates and children take part in an ao dai fashion show. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates and children take part in an ao dai fashion show. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) and the municipal Women’s Union jointly held a programme titled “Women – Beauty and Friendship” on October 21 to honour women’s contributions and strengthen ties between Vietnamese and international friends.

The event marked the 96th anniversary of the Vietnam Women’s Union (October 20, 1930–2026) and the 16th anniversary of Vietnamese Women’s Day (October 20, 2010–2026).

Participants included Indonesian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Carolina Tinangon, Philippine Consul General Querobine Deapera Laccay, female diplomats from Thailand and Malaysia, municipal officials, women intellectuals, businesswomen and artists.

Nguyen Thi Ngoc Xuan, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and President of the municipal Women’s Union, said the programme provided a platform for women to share experiences, appreciate cultural differences and foster trust, friendship and cooperation among nations.

She thanked international organisations, the consular corps, and consuls’ spouses for promoting cultural exchanges, humanitarian and educational activities, and initiatives that support women, children, and local communities.

Xuan called for continued cooperation with female diplomats and international organisations to expand exchanges, connect Vietnamese women with counterparts worldwide and promote practical community initiatives.

HUFO President Ha Thanh described women as bridges of understanding who help build lasting ties between individuals and communities. She said women’s knowledge, creativity, and humanitarian values contribute to national development, cultural exchange, and international cooperation.

HUFO, she added, would continue expanding people-to-people exchanges and promoting connections between Vietnamese women and women from other countries to deepen friendship and mutual understanding.

At a talk show entitled “Women in Southeast Asia”, female foreign diplomats, People’s Artist Kim Xuan and Phan Thi Hong Xuan, President of the Vietnam–Southeast Asia Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City, shared perspectives on women’s roles in cultural, social and diplomatic engagement.

The programme also featured musical performances, displays of traditional Vietnamese Ao Dai and conical hats, and activities promoting health care and beauty./.

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#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Vietnamese #international women #friendship #cultural exchange Ho Chi Minh City
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