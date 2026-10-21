Asian Para Games 2026: Vietnam wins swimming gold

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese swimmers Do Thanh Hai and Le Tien Dat claimed gold and silver, respectively, in the men’s 100m breaststroke SB5 at the 5th Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on October 21.

Thanh Hai won the final in 1 minute 33.91 seconds, while Tien Dat finished second in 1 minute 36.63 seconds. Iran’s Rashidabadi Ali took bronze in 1 minute 47.78 seconds.

The one-two finish secured Vietnam’s para swimming team two medals in the event and marked a reversal of the result at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, where Tien Dat won gold and Thanh Hai took silver.

According to the results board at the venue, the world record for the men’s 100m breaststroke SB5 stands at 1 minute 24.65 seconds, while the Asian record is 1 minute 28.80 seconds.

The Asian Para Games 2026 are taking place in Aichi-Nagoya from October 18 to 24. Vietnam has sent 21 athletes to compete in five sports: athletics, swimming, powerlifting, table tennis and badminton./.

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