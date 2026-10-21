Top Vietnamese leader concludes state visit to Denmark

Copenhagen (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation departed Copenhagen at noon on October 21 (local time), concluding a state visit to Denmark before leaving for official visits to the European Union and Belgium.

While in Denmark, from October 19-21, the leader met with King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark, Parliament Speaker Henrik Frandsen, and held talks with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. He also delivered a policy speech at the University of Copenhagen, received leaders of several major Danish corporations, attended and addressed the Viet Nam-Denmark Business Forum, met with the Denmark-Vietnam Friendship Association, and visited the Lynetteholm artificial peninsula project, among other activities.

During the meetings, both sides affirmed the significance of the visit as the two countries celebrate the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations (1971-2026), describing it as a demonstration of strong political trust and a shared determination to elevating bilateral ties to a new stage of development.

General Secretary and President Lam and PM Frederiksen stressed that since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1971, the Comprehensive Partnership in 2013, and the Green Strategic Partnership in 2023, Vietnam and Denmark have steadily expanded their friendship and multifaceted cooperation on the basis of trust, equality and mutual respect.

On that basis, the two leaders agreed to adopt a Joint Statement on the establishment of the Vietnam-Denmark Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening a new chapter in bilateral relations and creating a new political framework and fresh momentum for deeper, more substantive cooperation for the long-term benefit of the two peoples, as well as for peace, stability, cooperation, and sustainable development in their respective regions and the wider world.

The two sides also agreed to continue making effective use of the Green Strategic Partnership by placing energy transition, climate change response and sustainable development among their long-term strategic cooperation priorities.

They consented to make science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation new drivers of bilateral cooperation, while expanding collaboration in research and technology application and transfer in artificial intelligence (AI), quantum technology, biotechnology, biomedicine, digital technology and emerging industries.

They also agreed to strengthen links among universities, research institutes, innovation centres and businesses of the two countries, while promoting the development of a highly skilled workforce.

The two sides agreed to step up cooperation in healthcare, the circular economy, smart urban development and climate change adaptation, while expanding cooperation in culture, education, tourism, local-level exchanges and people-to-people ties.

They affirmed their commitment to enhancing coordination and mutual support at the United Nations and other multilateral forums, upholding multilateralism and respect for international law, and promoting cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the EU.

On the occasion, General Secretary and President Lam witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents between ministries, agencies and businesses of the two countries.

As part of the state visit, King Frederik X on the morning of October 19 (local time) conferred upon General Secretary and President Lam the Order of the Elephant, Denmark's highest honour reserved for members of the Royal Family and foreign heads of state.

At noon the same day, the King and Queen Mary hosted a farewell ceremony for General Secretary and President Lam, his spouse, and the Vietnamese high-ranking delegation at Amalienborg Palace./.

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