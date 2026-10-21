Society

Vietnamese women in Germany strengthen community ties, preserve cultural identity

Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Dac Thanh praised the role of Vietnamese women, particularly those involving in diplomacy. He encouraged them to continue contributing to diplomatic work and people-to-people exchanges, helping promote Vietnam’s image, people and culture among German friends.

Representatives from the Dong Xuan Women's Association receive congratulatory flowers from the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany. (Photo: VNA)
Representatives from the Dong Xuan Women's Association receive congratulatory flowers from the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany. (Photo: VNA)

Berlin (VNA) – The Vietnamese community in Germany has held a series of activities to celebrate the 96th anniversary of the Vietnam Women’s Union (October 20, 1930–2026), honouring women’s contributions to local society and promoting Vietnamese cultural identity.

On October 20, the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany hosted a gathering to congratulate its female staff members and the wives of embassy officials and employees.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Dac Thanh praised the role of Vietnamese women, particularly those involving in diplomacy. He highlighted former Vice President Nguyen Thi Binh as an outstanding diplomat and a symbol of Vietnamese women’s intelligence, courage and determination on the international stage.

He encouraged women to continue contributing to diplomatic work and people-to-people exchanges, helping promote Vietnam’s image, people and culture among German friends. He also expressed appreciation for the support provided by female staff members and their families to the embassy's activities.

Earlier, on October 19, the Dong Xuan Women’s Association in Berlin organised a gathering for Vietnamese women in the city and surrounding areas. The event recognised their contributions to family life, business and community activities far from their homeland.

Addressing the gathering, the association's Chairwoman Tran Thi Phuong said the event provided an opportunity for women to meet and connect with each other while celebrating their beauty, intelligence and resilience, as well as recognising their often-unseen sacrifices for their families and society.

Meanwhile, on October 17, the Vietnamese Elderly Association in Berlin and the Vietnamese Cultural Space in Germany held a gathering to honour female members. Singing, dancing and poetry performances by members created a warm atmosphere and strengthened community bonds.

Over the past decade, the association has encouraged older people to contribute their knowledge and experience to local social activities. Its cultural, art and sports programmes have also helped preserve and promote Vietnamese culture among German friends./.

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#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Vietnam-Germany #Vietnamese community in Germany #Dong Xuan Women’s Association #Vietnamese women Germany Vietnam
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