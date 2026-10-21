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Vietnam-Denmark Comprehensive Strategic Partnership builds on 55-year friendship

The State visit to Denmark by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, from October 19 to 21, marks a historic milestone, coinciding with the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

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Vietnam, Denmark deepen business and investment cooperation

Vietnam, Denmark deepen business and investment cooperation

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Danish King Frederik X attended the Vietnam–Denmark Business Forum in Copenhagen on October 20, calling for stronger economic cooperation in green growth, technology and innovation.

Vietnam, Malaysia hold first defence policy dialogue

Vietnam, Malaysia hold first defence policy dialogue

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang and Malaysian Ministry of Defence Secretary-General Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali co-chaired the first Vietnam–Malaysia Defence Policy Dialogue in Hanoi on October 20, agreeing to deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Top Vietnamese leader highlights new horizon for Vietnam–Denmark cooperation

Top Vietnamese leader highlights new horizon for Vietnam–Denmark cooperation

Vietnam and Denmark have built deep mutual trust, paving the way for a new horizon of cooperation, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam stressed while delivering a policy speech at the University of Copenhagen on October 19 afternoon (local time) as part of his state visit to the European country.

Top Vietnamese leader, Danish King reaffirm commitment to stronger bilateral ties

Top Vietnamese leader, Danish King reaffirm commitment to stronger bilateral ties

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived at Copenhagen Airport on the morning of October 19 (local time), beginning a three-day State visit to Denmark at the invitation of King Frederik X and Queen Mary.

Vietnam, Belgium eye new cooperation opportunities

Vietnam, Belgium eye new cooperation opportunities

The upcoming official visit to Belgium by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse and a high-level Vietnamese delegation, is expected to open up new cooperation opportunities between the two countries.

Exports accelerate as Vietnam moves towards trade balance

Exports accelerate as Vietnam moves towards trade balance

Despite technical barriers and fierce international competition, Vietnam’s import-export turnover reached about 888 billion USD in the first nine months of 2026, up 30.4% year on year. A more favourable export mix and effective use of free trade agreements are helping Vietnamese businesses expand their global reach.

Safety adds to Vietnam’s appeal as international destination

Safety adds to Vietnam’s appeal as international destination

Amid global uncertainty, safety is increasingly important to travellers. Vietnam ranked ninth worldwide for Safety and Security in the World Economic Forum’s Travel & Tourism Development Index 2026, up 18 places from 2024. Alongside its natural beauty, rich culture and friendly people, safety is a key attraction for international visitors.

Top leader receives Liechtenstein Prime Minister

Top leader receives Liechtenstein Prime Minister

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam received Liechtenstein Prime Minister Brigitte Haas in Hanoi on October 18 during her official visit to Vietnam from October 17 to 19.

Energy self-reliance underpins Vietnam’s double-digit growth ambitions

Energy self-reliance underpins Vietnam’s double-digit growth ambitions

Vietnam aims to achieve average annual GDP growth of at least 10% in 2026-2030, under the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress. Ensuring a stable, resilient energy supply is essential to achieving this goal amid geopolitical tensions, volatile global fuel markets and climate-related challenges.

Vietnam pursues long-term vision for maritime development

Vietnam pursues long-term vision for maritime development

President Ho Chi Minh recognised early the strategic importance of seas and islands to national development. Throughout his life, he visited workers, sailors and fishing communities. During a visit to Quang Ninh in October 1957, he urged local officials to safeguard the people’s livelihoods and stressed that the country’s marine resources belonged to its people. For him, sovereignty over the sea meant not only protecting territorial waters but also using marine resources responsibly to support national development and improve living standards.

Bac Ninh builds ecosystem to attract next-generation FDI

Bac Ninh builds ecosystem to attract next-generation FDI

Bac Ninh has attracted strong foreign investment, with a growing focus on high-tech industries. The northern city is now developing an integrated industrial ecosystem to attract higher-quality investment, strengthen domestic supply chains and secure a greater role in global production networks.

Top Vietnamese leader hosts welcome ceremony for Swiss President

Top Vietnamese leader hosts welcome ceremony for Swiss President

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse hosted an official welcome ceremony at the National Assembly House on October 17 afternoon for Swiss President Guy Parmelin and his spouse, who are paying a two-day official visit to Vietnam.

Mong traditional costumes preserve cultural heritage in Dien Bien

Mong traditional costumes preserve cultural heritage in Dien Bien

Mong traditional costumes in the northwestern province of Dien Bien are distinguished by vibrant colours, intricate embroidery and flared skirts. Handmade and passed down through generations, they reflect the craftsmanship of Mong women and the community’s rich cultural heritage.

Vietnam welcomes PETRONAS investment expansion

Vietnam welcomes PETRONAS investment expansion

Receiving Tengku Muhammad Taufik, President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia’s national oil and gas enterprise PETRONAS, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung welcomed the signing of a Strategic Alliance Agreement between PETRONAS and Petrovietnam, elevating their project-based cooperation to a strategic partnership across the energy value chain.