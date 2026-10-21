Vietnam-Denmark Comprehensive Strategic Partnership builds on 55-year friendship

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Vietnam outlines financial priorities for APEC Year 2027
The 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Finance Ministers’ Meeting opened in Hong Kong (China) on October 20. The Vietnamese delegation to the meeting is led by Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan.
Vietnam, Denmark deepen business and investment cooperation
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Danish King Frederik X attended the Vietnam–Denmark Business Forum in Copenhagen on October 20, calling for stronger economic cooperation in green growth, technology and innovation.
Vietnam, Malaysia hold first defence policy dialogue
Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang and Malaysian Ministry of Defence Secretary-General Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali co-chaired the first Vietnam–Malaysia Defence Policy Dialogue in Hanoi on October 20, agreeing to deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.
Top Vietnamese leader highlights new horizon for Vietnam–Denmark cooperation
Vietnam and Denmark have built deep mutual trust, paving the way for a new horizon of cooperation, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam stressed while delivering a policy speech at the University of Copenhagen on October 19 afternoon (local time) as part of his state visit to the European country.
Vietnamese women shine with resilience, intellect, ambition
Vietnamese women have played a vital role in the country’s history of nation-building and defence, earning recognition through heroic deeds and significant contributions to national development.
Vietnam, Liechtenstein seek stronger economic, parliamentary ties
National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man met with Prime Minister of Liechtenstein Brigitte Haas at the National Assembly House in Hanoi on October 19, during the latter’s official visit to Vietnam.
Top Vietnamese leader, Danish King reaffirm commitment to stronger bilateral ties
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived at Copenhagen Airport on the morning of October 19 (local time), beginning a three-day State visit to Denmark at the invitation of King Frederik X and Queen Mary.
Vietnam, Belgium eye new cooperation opportunities
The upcoming official visit to Belgium by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse and a high-level Vietnamese delegation, is expected to open up new cooperation opportunities between the two countries.
Exports accelerate as Vietnam moves towards trade balance
Despite technical barriers and fierce international competition, Vietnam’s import-export turnover reached about 888 billion USD in the first nine months of 2026, up 30.4% year on year. A more favourable export mix and effective use of free trade agreements are helping Vietnamese businesses expand their global reach.
Safety adds to Vietnam’s appeal as international destination
Amid global uncertainty, safety is increasingly important to travellers. Vietnam ranked ninth worldwide for Safety and Security in the World Economic Forum’s Travel & Tourism Development Index 2026, up 18 places from 2024. Alongside its natural beauty, rich culture and friendly people, safety is a key attraction for international visitors.
Top leader receives Liechtenstein Prime Minister
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam received Liechtenstein Prime Minister Brigitte Haas in Hanoi on October 18 during her official visit to Vietnam from October 17 to 19.
Prime Minister hosts official welcome ceremony for Liechtenstein counterpart
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung presided over an official welcome ceremony for his visiting Liechtenstein counterpart Brigitte Haas in Hanoi on October 18 morning.
Energy self-reliance underpins Vietnam’s double-digit growth ambitions
Vietnam aims to achieve average annual GDP growth of at least 10% in 2026-2030, under the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress. Ensuring a stable, resilient energy supply is essential to achieving this goal amid geopolitical tensions, volatile global fuel markets and climate-related challenges.
Vietnam pursues long-term vision for maritime development
President Ho Chi Minh recognised early the strategic importance of seas and islands to national development. Throughout his life, he visited workers, sailors and fishing communities. During a visit to Quang Ninh in October 1957, he urged local officials to safeguard the people’s livelihoods and stressed that the country’s marine resources belonged to its people. For him, sovereignty over the sea meant not only protecting territorial waters but also using marine resources responsibly to support national development and improve living standards.
Bac Ninh builds ecosystem to attract next-generation FDI
Bac Ninh has attracted strong foreign investment, with a growing focus on high-tech industries. The northern city is now developing an integrated industrial ecosystem to attract higher-quality investment, strengthen domestic supply chains and secure a greater role in global production networks.
Top Vietnamese leader hosts welcome ceremony for Swiss President
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse hosted an official welcome ceremony at the National Assembly House on October 17 afternoon for Swiss President Guy Parmelin and his spouse, who are paying a two-day official visit to Vietnam.
Vietnam targets high-quality legislation and 10% growth in 2027
Vietnam’s 16th National Assembly opened its second session in Hanoi on October 17, with legislators urged to improve legislative quality and the Government targeting economic growth of at least 10% in 2027.
Mong traditional costumes preserve cultural heritage in Dien Bien
Mong traditional costumes in the northwestern province of Dien Bien are distinguished by vibrant colours, intricate embroidery and flared skirts. Handmade and passed down through generations, they reflect the craftsmanship of Mong women and the community’s rich cultural heritage.
Vietnam’s credit rating upgrade opens doors to global capital
Japan’s Rating and Investment Information has upgraded Vietnam’s foreign-currency issuer rating to BBB- with a stable outlook, placing the country in investment-grade territory under its rating scale.
Vietnam welcomes PETRONAS investment expansion
Receiving Tengku Muhammad Taufik, President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia’s national oil and gas enterprise PETRONAS, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung welcomed the signing of a Strategic Alliance Agreement between PETRONAS and Petrovietnam, elevating their project-based cooperation to a strategic partnership across the energy value chain.